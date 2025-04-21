Pixelworks Collaborates with PerfDog Platform to Deliver Multi-Dimensional Testing of Mobile Gaming Performance

Newly Introduced Frame Generation Visualization Benchmark Boosts Gaming Optimization

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced its strategic collaboration with PerfDog, the performance testing tool of Tencent WeTest Quality Open Platform. Recent cooperation between the two parties included the joint development and groundbreaking introduction of the “Frame Generation” index, a multi-dimensional data framework for gaming performance evaluation. This new benchmarking index stands to redefine mobile game testing standards in the AI era. Coupled with its integration into the industry debut of PerfDog 11.1, the Frame Generation index seamlessly provides developers with richer and more precise testing data on smartphones equipped with Pixelworks’ hardware rendering accelerators.

Recognized for its excellent performance analysis capabilities across all platforms, including both Android and iOS, PerfDog continuously enhances App and gaming performance throughout the product optimization process. As part of the upgrade to its latest 11.1 version, the PerfDog technical team collaborated with Pixelworks to develop the Frame Generation. Leveraging Pixelworks’ rendering acceleration solution and AI capabilities, the Frame Generation compensates for frequently unavailable performance testing data while delivering professional guidance for gaming performance optimization.

In the current era of rapid development of mobile games, high frame rates have become pivotal for both developers and players. Smartphone manufacturers also seek to enhance the end user experience by increasing the frame rate of mobile games utilizing various approaches, the most effective of which is by incorporating a dedicated hardware rendering accelerator. However, due to technical challenges associated with accurately and consistently measuring game performance with rendering acceleration activated, traditional mobile game performance testing is typically conducted based purely on the average frame rate and frame stability of a game. As a result, a majority of today’s existing testing standards prevent the industry from benefiting from a more precise and complete optimization of mobile gaming performance.

To address this industry challenge, Pixelworks and PerfDog closely focused on the developer requirements and collaborated to introduce the industry’s first hardware-accelerated frame rate evaluation standard. As a result, PerfDog 11.1 enables real-time visualization of post-acceleration frame rate data generated utilizing Pixelworks’ rendering solutions. For developers and OEMs, these insights streamline standard performance optimization by precisely identifying rendering bottlenecks. For game players and reviewers, this new index reliably measures and demonstrates system stability and visual smoothness, enabling intuitive performance assessment.

“Since inception, PerfDog has remained committed to advancing testing technologies for developers across industries.” said Wensheng Cao, founder of Tencent WeTest PerfDog. “In today’s world of rapid technology development, our collaboration with Pixelworks represents a convergence of technical excellence and AI-powered innovation. This cross-domain partnership not only establishes a new industry benchmark for performance but also paves the way for future data dimension expansion in our product ecosystem.”

Commenting on the joint development, Jun Fang, Vice President of Pixelworks and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit, stated, “We were thrilled to collaborate with PerfDog in exploring new gaming performance frontiers. Leveraging our more than two decades of visual processing expertise and early AI technology implementation across mobile and gaming scenarios, Pixelworks was proud to contribute to the joint development of the industry’s first Frame Generation index. This cooperation with PerfDog opens expanded opportunities for further gaming quality enhancements, and activates deeper data utilization to propel industry-wide performance ecosystems forward.”

About PerfDog

PerfDog is a comprehensive performance testing and analysis tool that caters to various platforms, aiding developers and QA engineers in monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing application performance. With capabilities for real-time data monitoring, in-depth performance diagnostics, and network performance assessments, it supports automated processes and simplifies team collaboration, making the software development and quality assurance process more efficient and systematic. Thanks to its robust features and user-friendly interface, PerfDog is an essential tool for enhancing software performance.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

