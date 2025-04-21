RoboSense Launches EMX: Industry-Leading 192-Beam Digital Automotive LiDAR, Entering Customizable Digital Era

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RoboSense, a global leader in AI-driven robotics technology platforms, officially introduced EMX, its latest 192-beam high-performance automotive digital LiDAR. EMX sets a new industry benchmark, accelerating the mass adoption of digital LiDAR with unmatched performance, integration, and customization capabilities.



Product Image – EMX

EMX: 192-Beam High-Performance Automotive Digital LiDAR

EMX, another breakthrough by RoboSense in the digital LiDAR era, is compact yet powerful, featuring an upgraded intelligent “Gaze” function and supporting extensive customization. As high-level assisted driving continues to advance into mainstream adoption, EMX meets diversified automotive intelligence needs comprehensively.

With RoboSense’s EM platform digital advantages, EMX delivers 192-beam high-density scans, producing 2.88 million points per second, ultra-clear global angular resolution of 0.08°×0.1°, and precise detection capabilities within 300 meters. It accurately detects objects such as black vehicles and traffic cones within 200 meters, enhancing driving precision and response.

EMX also integrates RoboSense’s proprietary scanning technology, combining control algorithms with scanner dynamics for scanning rates up to 20Hz—far exceeding industry standards—cutting response latency by over half, significantly enhancing the vehicle’s ability to manage sudden scenarios like pedestrians or fast lane changes.

Offering up to a 140° FOV and enhanced intelligent “Gaze” functionality, EMX can dynamically enhance horizontal angular resolution up to six times, significantly expanding its performance adaptability.

Thoroughly automotive-grade tested, EMX excels under challenging environmental conditions, boasting advanced features like anti-reflectivity interference, noise reduction for rain, fog, and dust, and resistance to contamination and water stains, ensuring comprehensive driving safety.

Utilizing SPAD-SoC and VCSEL chips, EMX provides high detection sensitivity and maintains original data integrity, improving spatiotemporal synchronization and fusion perception outcomes. Benefiting from its digital architecture, EMX is highly integrated and measures only 120mm × 80mm × 30mm, making it the smallest digital automotive main LiDAR, facilitating broader adoption and integration in advanced assisted-driving systems.

The EMX product design has received strong industry recognition, has earned design wins from multiple automotive OEMs upon launch, will start to production within the year.”

Industry’s Most Comprehensive Digital Product Portfolio

As a global leader in LiDAR innovation, RoboSense has mastered full-stack LiDAR chipset capabilities encompassing emission, scanning, and data processing, and pioneered comprehensive LiDAR architecture integration across 1D, 2D, and array scanning.

Currently, RoboSense boasts the industry’s most extensive digital LiDAR product portfolio, capable of quickly developing and iterating solutions tailored to diverse scenarios across intelligent automotive and robotic applications. Since early this year, RoboSense has intensified investments, launching multiple digital LiDAR products, including E1R and Airy for robotics and EM4 and EMX for automotive applications.

These products serve as benchmark reference designs based on industry expertise. Leveraging comprehensive digital advantages, RoboSense swiftly customizes performance parameters and innovative requirements per client needs. For instance, EMX targets mass-market advanced driving below 500 beams, offering customizable options of 192, 256, or 384 beams. EM4 addresses high-end perception needs above 500 beams, customizable from 520 to 2160 beams, including ultra-high-definition specifications.

“Whether it’s product design, beams, frame rates, detection ranges, FOV, or innovative ideas, we collaborate closely and swiftly to support customer-specific projects,” said Mark Qiu, CEO of RoboSense.

Leading the Industry with Continuous Top Ranking and Customizable Digital LiDAR

Since its founding in 2015, RoboSense has consistently focused on self-developed forward-looking technology platforms from R to M, E, and now EM, each marking significant industry milestones. Amidst rapid global automotive intelligence growth, RoboSense has established a leading market position. According to Yole Group’s “2025 Global Automotive LiDAR Market Report,” RoboSense achieved a 26% global market share for passenger car LiDAR in 2024, ranking No.1 globally in market share, annual ADAS LiDAR sales, and cumulative ADAS LiDAR shipments from 2018 to 2024.

Recently, DiDi Autonomous Driving, in collaboration with GAC AION, introduced the first L4 production-ready model featuring six RoboSense solid-state digital LiDARs (E1), marking the industry’s first large-scale deployment of solid-state LiDAR in L4 vehicles, set for delivery by year-end. Additionally, Mammotion and RoboSense have jointly developed the E1R custom version for intelligent garden scenarios, significantly advancing navigation accuracy and adaptability, redefining high-end robotic lawnmower standards.

The EMX launch further enriches RoboSense’s digital LiDAR portfolio, while customizable digital LiDAR solutions enable near-limitless innovation. This approach comprehensively addresses diverse market segments and application scenarios, solidly supporting clients’ continuous intelligent evolution in automotive and robotics sectors. RoboSense remains committed to becoming a global leader in robotic technology platforms, creating safer and smarter living environments.

For more information about the EMX launch event, please view the full event replay at: https://youtu.be/F4moFOSPvRI?si=AFT3hnCI9sBcxQYA

About RoboSense:

RoboSense (2498.HK), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotic technology company that supplies advanced and reliable incremental components and solutions for the robotic industry. The company is committed to “become a global leader in robotic technology platforms,” and its mission is “Safer world, Smarter life.” For more information about RoboSense, visit https://www.robosense.ai