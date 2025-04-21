Siam Piwat Group ranked Thailand’s No. 1 check-in destination, reinforcing its leadership as a creator of global experiential destinations for every festival

BANGKOK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Earlier this year, Thailand’s Siam Piwat Group created an unprecedented global phenomenon with its Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 – a grand spectacle featuring world-class Thai artist LISA (Lalisa Manobal) that captivated over 30 million live viewers and garnered over 100 million views worldwide.

Siam Piwat, which owns and operates global destinations such as ICONSIAM, Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery in Bangkok, has delivered yet another global phenomenon with its world-class Songkran celebrations.

Siam Piwat has placed ICONSIAM, the iconic landmark on the Chao Phraya River as the undisputed No. 1 check-in spot for Songkran in Thailand and setting new social media records across all platforms. It also created unparalleled experiences, stimulated the economy, and enhanced Thailand’s image and credibility on the world stage.

ICONSIAM has secured its No.1 global experiential destination for the 2025 Songkran celebration, attracting over 1.44 million visitors, surpassing the target, at a single shopping mall. It also smashed social media records across all platforms, dominating Songkran trends as the most talked-about event, with a remarkable 534,215 engagements based on data from Wisesight (Thailand).

Its Official TikTok Account amassed 165 million views and 10M+ engagements. The event also trended No. 1 on X four times and ranked as the No. 1 most checked-in ‘water splashing spot’ throughout Songkran 2025.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Tourism Sub-committee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee stated, “Since the New Year Countdown at ICONSIAM and its extensive promotion domestically and internationally, Thailand has seen a significant boost in traffic, with Bangkok established as a ‘World City’ alongside Paris, London, and Tokyo, reflecting its status as a major, modern tourist destination. For this Songkran, ICONSIAM has partly contributed to the 10.73% increase in tourist arrivals and exponential economic growth.”

Commander Parinya Rakwatin, President of the Chao Phraya River Trade Association, stated, “The ICONSIAM THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION 2025 has generated substantial positive impact for nearby tourism-related operators. along the river. It has spurred overall economic recovery and brought a tremendous boost to hotels, restaurants, and boat operators within the river tourism sector.”

Meanwhile, ONESIAM, comprising Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, launched its own phenomenon with the “ONESIAM Summersive” event series, attracting over 1.75 million visitors during Songkran festival.

Siam Paragon, the global destination in the heart of Bangkok, took center stage and delivered one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the imaginative Garden of Joy for an innovative multi-sensory experience.

Siam Center transformed its space into a creative playground filled with dynamic ideas, while Siam Discovery provided a world of limitless fashion, lifestyle, and inspiration and highlight included the world-first 20th-anniversary celebration for global brand Alexander Wang.

Siam Piwat’s continued success in creating global experiential destinations by hosting world-class events has enabled Thailand not only to win on the global stage but also enhance confidence and build a distinct image that reinforces Bangkok as a global tourism destination.