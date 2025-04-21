Solenergy Group complete 401kW system for Cairns Aquarium to power animal life support systems, with donations from GoodWe, Greensketch and co-funding from Queensland Government

CAIRNS, Australia, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Queensland solar retailer, Solenergy Group has completed the installation of a 401kW solar system for Cairns Aquarium, one of the top tourist destinations in Cairns and one of the city’s largest energy users, in an effort to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, improve resilience to power spikes and power cuts during inclement weather. The system was made possible through four 100kW HT inverters that were donated by GoodWe and Greensketch, along with additional funding from the Queensland Government’s Building Resilient Tourism Infrastructure Fund (BRTI).

With over 5 million litres of water on site running through 14 plantrooms and 71 living displays, housing some 16,000 fish and aquatic organisms including ocean-going sharks, rays and grouper, within a 7,800 square metre airconditioned building, this $400,000 renewable energy investment will provide 100% of the Aquariums energy needs to power its Life Support Systems (LSS) which includes aquatic pumps and mechanical and biological filtration that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide purified water for the inhabitants.

The renewable energy generated by the massive solar array will deliver tangible environmental benefits for the city which includes the equivalent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 12,872 trees planted each year or the avoidance of 213,830 litres of fuel used per year or the avoidance of 243,017 kilos of coal burnt each year. Despite being located on the building’s 11-metre-high roof top, visitors to the Cairns Aquarium can still see the energy generation in real time through a live display screen in the Aquarium’s lobby.

Director of Solenergy Group, Mark Ridgley commented:

“The project involved a lot of obstacles for our team, such as designing and engineering a system that could work alongside grid sourced power without impacting sensitive computerised water quality plant and equipment. Almost 700 x 585W solar panels were installed on the Aquarium rooftop, occupying near 4,000 square meters of space, that also required additional design and logistical solutions for volume and weight distribution, especially for a site that operates 24hrs a day and is open 365 days a year to over 300,000 visitors from around the world.

We were delighted that GoodWe and Greensketch were able to donate the four inverters, to assist the Aquarium and help make the project possible. We selected GoodWe HT Inverters due to an overall specification focused on continual performance and maximising of solar energy yields to provide the lowest levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). In addition, the enhanced safety features such as IP66 ratings, lightning surge protection and internal humidity monitoring, made GoodWe the ideal choice in a tropical climate and Cairns Aquarium’s specific application.”

Dean Williamson, Country Manager at GoodWe Australia, emphasised the value of this system:

“This project was an extremely important one, not only to assist the operation of a key focus of tourism for Cairns and support its economy, but also to ensure the protection and care of all the livestock in the Aquarium that is all local to the region, including many endangered species. Thanks to the support of OSW’s Greensketch platform, we were able to donate the inverters needed for this massive job and help it get across the line.”

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 5000 employees located in 15 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimise and advance energy storage technology. GoodWe storage inverters were ranked in the top 3 globally by Wood Mackenzie in 2022, the company was ranked 2nd in the top Australian inverter suppliers by Sunwiz and the most financially stable inverter company by BloombergNEF. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland “All Quality Matters” awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board. For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au