TOYO Co., Ltd to Announce Second Half and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on April 28, 2025

TOKYO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), a solar solution company, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss second half and fiscal year 2024 results on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Conference Call Details are as follow:

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Live Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/370740443

The second half and fiscal year 2024 earnings release and related investor deck will be available on the investor relations website at investors.toyo-solar.com prior to the event.

The dial in numbers for the conference call will be as follows:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963

Japan – Tokyo: +81.3.4578.9081

Conference ID: 7240281

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

IR@toyo-solar.com

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

Tel: (646) 652-7185