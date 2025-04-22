Campaign Asia-Pacific announces Campaign360 2025: A premier event for marketing leaders

HONG KONG, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Campaign Asia-Pacific, owned by Haymarket Media Limited, is thrilled to announce the return of its flagship event, Campaign360, which will take place on May 27-28, 2025, at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. As one of the most prestigious brand marketing conferences in the Asia-Pacific region, Campaign360 is expected to attract over 800 senior brand marketers, providing unmatched opportunities for networking, collaboration, and learning.



Campaign360 | 27-28 May 2025 | Singapore

Designed exclusively for brand marketers, Campaign360 follows a strict verification process for attendees, ensuring a curated audience of decision-makers and thought leaders. The event promises a powerful mix of keynote sessions, peer-to-peer discussions, and interactive showcases, all tailored to address the challenges and opportunities facing the marketing industry today.

One of the highlights of the event is the Main Stage, which will feature interactive focus group discussions. Delegates will have the opportunity to select from 20 curated topics covering areas such as innovation, engagement, data analytics, brand protection, market trends, and talent strategies. These sessions are designed to foster collaboration and idea-sharing, with previous participants from leading global brands such as DHL, Samsung, Visa, The Walt Disney Company, and Tripadvisor praising their impact and relevance. Senior executives, including C-suite leaders, directors, and VPs of marketing, will also have access to exclusive VIP sessions that offer tailored insights and strategies for navigating today’s fast-evolving marketing landscape.

Complementing the Main Stage is the Theatre Stage, which will focus on broader case studies and practical insights for brand marketers. This stage aims to inspire and educate the wider marketing community by showcasing real-world success stories and actionable solutions.

Campaign360’s keynote speaker this year is Maren Costa, a renowned climate justice leader and star of the Netflix documentary Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy. Costa is celebrated for her fearless advocacy for sustainability and her mission to hold corporations accountable for their environmental impact. In her keynote address on Day 1, she will explore the critical role of brands in addressing global sustainability challenges. “Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s mission critical,” Costa explains. “Brands must have clear, measurable goals and engage authentically with their stakeholders. Together, marketing leaders can take a stand against greenwashing and drive meaningful change.”

The event will also serve as a platform for celebrating industry excellence. Campaign360 will unveil its coveted Power List, which highlights the most influential and purposeful marketers in Asia-Pacific, as selected by Campaign Asia-Pacific’s editorial team. Also, the Top 50 Brands in the region will be revealed, offering attendees exclusive insights into the strategies driving success in the world’s fastest-growing communications market.

Beyond the sessions and recognitions, Campaign360 2025 will feature a dynamic exhibition area with over 40 booths from leading marcom solutions providers. This space will allow attendees to explore cutting-edge tools and strategies while networking with global industry leaders. With more than 80 world-class speakers and a diverse range of exhibitors, Campaign360 is poised to offer a transformative experience for all participants.

As Campaign Asia-Pacific’s flagship event, Campaign360 has become synonymous with thought leadership, innovation, and collaboration in the marketing industry. The conference offers attendees actionable insights, exclusive networking opportunities, and the inspiration needed to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Registration for Campaign360 2025 is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early.



For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/43GG6Sf .

We are pleased to announce that PR Newswire has been appointed as the official media partner of Campaign360.

About Campaign Asia-Pacific

Campaign Asia-Pacific continues to provide unparalleled insights into the ideas, work, and personalities shaping the marketing-communications industry. By fostering open, honest dialogue and showcasing game-changing innovations, the platform remains an indispensable resource for marketing professionals across the globe.



www.campaignasia.com

About Haymarket Media Limited

With over 70 market-leading brands and a presence in key markets such as the UK, US, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and India, Haymarket Media Group, the parent company of Campaign Asia-Pacific, is dedicated to delivering specialist content and experiences that connect people and communities worldwide. Campaign360 2025 promises to be a milestone event, setting the stage for the future of marketing in Asia-Pacific and beyond.

www.haymarket.com