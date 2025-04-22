Docquity and AstraZeneca’s Patient Support Program Educates Tens of Thousands in Thailand

OAZisCare, digitally powered by DocquityCare, has advanced patient education and adherence for cancer care and RSV vaccines since 2024

The collaboration helps tackle Southeast Asia’s healthcare needs, with 85.7% of doctors noting immunization rates could improve with patient support (Docquity Pulse Check)

BANGKOK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Docquity, Southeast Asia’s largest community of healthcare professionals (HCPs), and global biopharmaceutical leader AstraZeneca developed OAZisCare, an end-to-end patient support program (PSP) that improves cancer care and enhanced Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine education and adherence in Thailand. Developed in 2024 as a digital support program for patients and caregivers, OAZisCare has provided learning resources to tens of thousands in just a year, registering eligible patients into its adherence program.

OAZisCare is powered by DocquityCare, the patient solutions arm of Docquity, delivering secure, data-driven omnichannel solutions to improve patient education, adherence, and affordability for major healthcare challenges in Southeast Asia. The program is managed by Docquity’s team of HCPs, educators, content creators, and technology developers, equipped with specialized resources and knowledge to engage and support critical illness patients as well as their caregivers.

The OAZisCare website and initiative’s social media outreach provide a range of valuable educational materials—including articles, podcasts, and videos—to enable more holistic care for cancer patients. It also facilitated RSV vaccine awareness amid a seasonal increase of RSV in Thailand 1, especially for children. OAZisCare also follows up with eligible patients for enrolment in an adherence program, seamlessly increasing access to the healthcare they need.

Addressing Southeast Asia’s Vaccine Gap

OAZisCare’s RSV vaccine patient support in Thailand is an example of how Docquity responds to the region’s healthcare challenges, such as vaccine needs. A recent Docquity Pulse Check survey of over 700 Southeast Asian doctors found that 85.4% have at least one patient who could benefit from vaccines, and 85.7% believe vaccine rates could improve with PSPs. However, only 46.1% have a patient managed by a PSP2.

The study also revealed that 83.9% of doctors view ‘low patient awareness on vaccine benefits’ as the main barrier to better vaccination rates, emphasizing greater patient education, adherence, and affordability as key regional priorities.

“Digital advancements empower us to democratize patient knowledge on essential treatments and improve access to them like never before. Through DocquityCare, we are utilizing our proprietary industry insights and platform technologies to expand patient support for pressing healthcare issues such as cancer care, rare diseases, vaccine preventable diseases, and low adherence medications, in pursuit of building healthier lives across Southeast Asia and beyond,” said Christophe Meugnier, CCO and General Manager of Vietnam & Thailand at Docquity.

Since its successful pilot in the Philippines in 2022 , DocquityCare has grown to support 18 programs across the region.

For more information about OAZisCare, please visit the official website or follow the OAZisCare official LINE account .

