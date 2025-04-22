The 2025 “Rongpiao Cup” Overseas Key Regional Specialized Competition (Japan Region) concluded successfully

NAGOYA, Japan, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the 2025 “Rongpiao Cup” Overseas Key Regional Special Competition (Japan Region) concluded in Nagoya. The event is guided by the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee Talent Work Leading Group Office, hosted by the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee Talent Work Leading Group Office, and organized by Chengdu Industrial Investment Group Co.Ltd. The event attracted over a dozen city experts, scholars, and entrepreneurial teams from Japan to explore technological collaborations.

As a core area of Japan’s manufacturing sector, Nagoya is home to Fortune 500 companies such as Toyota and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in the Tokaido region. Its advanced intelligent manufacturing ecosystem aligns closely with the goal of identifying cutting-edge technologies and attracting talent. The Japanese region received 47 registrations within two weeks, with 30 projects selected for the roadshow, covering fields such as equipment manufacturing, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. The 30 teams, comprising 16 PhDs and 29 master’s degree holders, hold over 40 patents, with 98% willing to participate in multidimensional collaborations and more than 70% clearly expressing their intention to work with Chengdu.

Guests noted that Sino-Japanese economic and trade resilience is strong, with China being Japan’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, surpassing $300 billion in bilateral trade in 2024. Central Japanese companies are the main investors in China. Chengdu’s imports and exports to Japan over the past five years amounted to 176.351 billion yuan, relying on five national specialty service export bases, with cumulative outsourcing contracts totaling $344 million. The event has become a bridge to showcase Chengdu’s open image and promote Sino-Japanese economic and technological cooperation.

After the “6-minute roadshow + 2-minute defense,” the “dry semiconductor wafer regeneration technology” and other six projects won first, second, and third prizes respectively. The event integrates financial resources, offers incubation and connection services, and facilitates the implementation of projects. According to reports, the “Rongpiao Cup” will also host a competition in Europe, leveraging overseas workstations and other carriers to attract international talent and bring projects to Chengdu, thereby promoting the development of “five external links.”