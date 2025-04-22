DAEGU, South Korea, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, unveiled its revolutionary i‑TOPCon Ultra technology at Korea’s Green Energy Expo in Daegu. This next-generation solar solution pushes the boundaries of efficiency and reliability, achieving a record laboratory cell efficiency of 26.58%. This marks the first time the cell 26.5% efficiency threshold has been surpassed TOPCon history, breaking the seven-year record previously held by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute.



Trinasolar Unveils High-Power i-TOPCon Ultra Modules at Korea’s Green Energy Expo

Technological Superiority Designed for Optimal LCOE

The i‑TOPCon Ultra technology represents a significant evolution in photovoltaic design. By integrating double-sided full passivation, mitigating optical parasitic absorption, and utilizing ultra‑thin busbar technology, the new modules boost cell efficiency by up to 1%, with enhanced module power output of up to 40W. For example, the Vertex N medium-size bifacial dual glass module for commercial and industrial applications (NEG19RC.20) will boast remarkable efficiency of 23.9% and maximum power output of 645W. The larger-sized bifacial dual glass module for utility applications (NEG21C.20) offers an output of 740W and efficiency of 23.8%.

Tailored for the Korean Market

Korea’s diverse and challenging weather conditions demand robust and high‑performance solar technology. Trinasolar’s modules undergo rigorous testing with global institutes like TÜV Rheinland. This includes extreme temperatures (as low as –43°C), 35mm hail impact, hurricane (wind tunnel) tests, and in high‑salt marine environments. This resilience ensures that Trinasolar’s modules can deliver consistent, long‑term energy yields while reducing the lifetime operational expenses for local projects.

Li Na, General Manager for Korea at Trinasolar Asia Pacific said, “As Korea drives toward its renewable energy goals of 20% by renewable energy share by 2030, Trinasolar will continue to bring the latest in technological advancements to empower the nation’s energy future. As we enter the era of tandem cells, the synergy of TOPCon and perovskite tandem technology will be a powerful force, ensuring that TOPCon maintains its dominant position as a mainstream technology. With our latest Ultra modules, Trinasolar reaffirms its commitment to supporting Korea’s sustainable energy transformation with high efficiency and high-powered modules specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of the Korean market.”

Besides its state-of-the-art modules, Trinasolar will also be showcasing its latest Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh battery energy storage solution, also for the first time in Korea. The Elementa 2 Pro builds on the success of Elementa 2, offering even greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety. The Elementa 2 Pro features Trina’s self-developed 314Ah high-performance Trina Cell, supporting 15,000 cycles (up from 12,000 cycles offered in Elementa 2) to significantly extend system lifespan and reduce lifecycle costs, ensuring a higher return on investment for users. It offers enhanced advanced cooling technology, incorporating an intelligent hybrid air-liquid cooling system.

Visit Trinasolar at Booth E300 to explore how we are empowering Korea’s renewable energy transition as the industry’s only total solutions provider. From industry-leading n-type i-TOPCon modules to advanced energy storage solutions, Trinasolar delivers market-leading technologies designed to optimize LCOE for projects of all scales.