Claim Your Golden Delights With DFS

Indulge in Extraordinary Rewards & Experiences This May Golden Week



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 – This May Golden Week, let DFS —the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, elevate your shopping journey with curated moments of self-delight. From tranquil moments in our Fragrance Wonderland and family adventures in teamLab Future Park, to exquisite gifts for loved ones and unique treasures that reflect your personal style, every experience across DFS network is designed to surprise and inspire. Enjoy exclusive rewards, limited-time perks, and joyful discoveries from April 25 to May 6— only at DFS.

Hong Kong & Macau: A World of Multi-Sensational Delights

Immerse yourself in a symphony of sensations at DFS Hong Kong and Macau, where every moment is designed to ignite your senses and create lasting memories.

Time It Right To Win: Turn your shopping into a winning moment. Spend HK$888 or MOP 888 in a single net transaction and take on the “ Time It Right To Win” challenge . Experience the adrenaline rush as you stop the digital screen at “8888” for your chance to win a 999.9 gold ingot or one of many fabulous prizes worth over HK$1,000,000 or MOP 2,500,000! *

Turn your shopping into a winning moment. Spend HK$888 or MOP 888 in a single net transaction and take on the “ . Experience the adrenaline rush as you stop the digital screen at “8888” for your chance to win a 999.9 gold ingot or one of many fabulous prizes worth over HK$1,000,000 or MOP 2,500,000! * Beauty In Play: Discover where luxury beauty meets light-hearted fun. With the purchase of the exclusive Lancôme Absolue set at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons, receive a limited-edition Lancôme x Monopoly game set. Experience a different dimension of beauty through luxurious sensations and a new playful take on our beauty counters.

Discover where luxury beauty meets light-hearted fun. With the purchase of the exclusive Lancôme Absolue set at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons, receive a limited-edition Lancôme x Monopoly game set. Experience a different dimension of beauty through luxurious sensations and a new playful take on our beauty counters. Explore Your One-Stop Fragrance Wonderland: Treat yourself to a sensory journey with over 900 curated fragrance selections. Whether you’re layering signature blends or discovering your next signature fragrance, let our fragrance experts guide you through an experience that’s uniquely yours.

Treat yourself to a sensory journey with over 900 curated fragrance selections. Whether you’re layering signature blends or discovering your next signature fragrance, let our fragrance experts guide you through an experience that’s uniquely yours. Glow With Confidence: Transform your look with complimentary makeup demonstrations by our expert beauty advisors. Let us help you discover your radiant best! Join us at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons, City of Dreams or Galaxy (Beauty), from April 25 to May 5, at 3 PM, 4 PM and 5 PM, or DFS Hong Kong, Canton Road at 3:30pm on April 20 and May 4 + . From now until May 5, enjoy up to 65% off on beauty products at DFS Hong Kong, Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East or Causeway Bay (Beauty)! Plus, receive a Beauty Blind Box (valued at HK900) with a minimum purchase of HK$1,888*.

Transform your look with complimentary makeup demonstrations by our expert beauty advisors. Let us help you discover your radiant best! Join us at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons, City of Dreams or Galaxy (Beauty), from April 25 to May 5, at 3 PM, 4 PM and 5 PM, or DFS Hong Kong, Canton Road at 3:30pm on April 20 and May 4 . From now until May 5, enjoy up to 65% off on beauty products at DFS Hong Kong, Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East or Causeway Bay (Beauty)! Plus, receive a Beauty Blind Box (valued at HK900) with a minimum purchase of HK$1,888*. Savor Local Delights: Complete your golden journey with a taste of Hong Kong’s most beloved flavors. Indulge in crispy French toast, freshly baked egg tarts, and velvety milk tea at Men Wah Bing Teng, or unwind with a perfectly brewed coffee at NOC in DFS Hong Kong, Canton Road. Pause, relax, and savor a day filled with flavor and delight.

Okinawa: Discover Your Island Delights!

Enjoy everything that Okinawa has to offer as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of DFS Okinawa, Naha City. Join us in marking this milestone with unique experiences, curated treasures, and moments that honor two decades of unforgettable journeys.

A Taste of Celebration: Step into an exclusive marché curated by DFS Okinawa Naha City and THE MARKET, where local flavors meet artisanal crafts. Savor authentic Okinawan delicacies and explore traditional handmade creations, offering you a unique taste of the island’s rich culture.

Step into an exclusive marché curated by DFS Okinawa Naha City and THE MARKET, where local flavors meet artisanal crafts. Savor authentic Okinawan delicacies and explore traditional handmade creations, offering you a unique taste of the island’s rich culture. Welcome to Le Labo: Be among the first to experience our newly opened Le Labo pop up store — where artisanal perfumery meets soulful craftmanship. Receive a complimentary gift with your purchase and step into the exclusive world of fine perfumery, available exclusively only at DFS Okinawa.

Be among the first to experience our newly opened Le Labo pop up store — where artisanal perfumery meets soulful craftmanship. Receive a complimentary gift with your purchase and step into the exclusive world of fine perfumery, available exclusively only at DFS Okinawa. Family Adventure Time: Make magical memories at teamLab Future Park , where interactive digital art brings wonder to life. From lights to laughter, it’s a playful experience not to be missed for kids and kids at heart.

Make magical memories at , where interactive digital art brings wonder to life. From lights to laughter, it’s a playful experience not to be missed for kids and kids at heart. Sweet Celebratory Treats: Add a sprinkle of fun to your visit! From May 1–5, try our bubble catcher and receive complimentary gifts with a JPY 50,000 purchase in kids’ fashion. Plus, visit two or more departments and join our Fukubiki lucky draw for a chance to win even more celebratory prizes*!

North America: Turn Airport Time into Me-Time

Make the most of your pre-flight moments at DFS stores in John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport—where airport time becomes your time. From last-minute indulgences to thoughtful pre-planned picks, discover a travel retail experience designed around you.

Smart Shopping, More Time for You: Simplify your journey with our convenient pre-order service: browse and shop online, then collect your items at the terminal before departure. Enjoy duty-free privileges and more time to relax before takeoff.

Simplify your journey with our convenient pre-order service: browse and shop online, then collect your items at the terminal before departure. Enjoy duty-free privileges and more time to relax before takeoff. A Taste of New York Excellence: At JFK Terminal 4, discover the exclusive Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing City Series – New York . Enjoy a Gold Rush cocktail and receive a special NYC-exclusive gift—crafted to elevate your New York send-off.

At JFK Terminal 4, discover the exclusive . Enjoy a Gold Rush cocktail and receive a special NYC-exclusive gift—crafted to elevate your New York send-off. Treasures for Your Journey: Find your perfect travel companions—from hot fragrance deals starting at US$29 to destination-exclusive souvenirs and gifts. Whether it’s a new signature scent or a keepsake to remember your trip, DFS has your journey covered.

Make Your Golden Week Shopping More Rewarding

This Golden Week, enjoy more value with every purchase at DFS. We have partnered with leading payment providers to bring you exclusive offers across our global destinations—designed to make your travel shopping even more delightful.

Payment Partner Offer Details Alipay Alipay CN : Enjoy up to CN¥180 off with a minimum spend of CN¥6,000 in Hong Kong and Macau.

: Enjoy up to CN¥180 off with a minimum spend of CN¥6,000 in Hong Kong and Macau. Alipay HK : Save up to HK$888 in Hong Kong or get HK$60 off on single net purchases of HK$2,000 in Macau.

: Save up to HK$888 in Hong Kong or get HK$60 off on single net purchases of HK$2,000 in Macau. Alipay+ Partner Wallets : Receive up to HK$888 off in Hong Kong.

: Receive up to HK$888 off in Hong Kong. Alipay+ or NaverPay: Enjoy US$10 off when you spend US$150 in North America. American Express Mainland China card members can enjoy a CN¥370 rebate upon spending CN¥3,700 in Hong Kong and Macau. Mastercard Enjoy a HK$200 rebate on purchases of HK$2,000 in Hong Kong, and a MOP 700 rebate on MOP 7,000 spent in Macau.

DFS CIRCLE Members, Enjoy Even More

Feel extra special as a DFS CIRCLE member with exclusive benefits including bonus points, member-only offers, and elevated experiences across all DFS locations. Not yet a member? Sign up at DFS.com to unlock a world of privileges.

* Terms & Conditions apply. Prizes vary between stores and are of limited quantities only, while stocks last. Visit DFS.com for more details. + Payment promotions and in-store happenings schedule vary between stores, please see store for details.

Hashtag: #DFS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT DFS

DFS: Your Personal Guide to The World of Luxury

DFS Group is the leading luxury travel retailer. Established in Hong Kong in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from the most desired brands. Its stores are present in major global airports and downtown locations. DFS Group is privately held, and majority owned by the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller. DFS Group focuses on creating inspiring omnichannel retail experiences for its customers and is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR.



For more information, please visit www.dfs.com.