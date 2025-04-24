HKMLC Redefines Collaboration and Teaching with All-in-One Interactive Displays

Empowering Education and Business with Seamless Presentation, Engagement, and Connectivity

NEWARK, N.J., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HKMLC is revolutionizing how people collaborate, present, and educate with its all-in-one interactive whiteboards. Available in 55-inch and 75-inch sizes, HKMLC smart boards seamlessly integrate the functions of a projector, digital whiteboard, computer, TV, monitor, and audio system into one intuitive platform. Ideal for classrooms, conference rooms, and home offices, the HKMLC smart whiteboards facilitate engagement and productivity without clustered setups.

HKMLC Smart Board Solutions for Every Need

HKMLC’s portfolio includes two popular series. The Essential Series (4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, Android 11) delivers robust performance for everyday tasks, powered by a Quad-Core CPU and ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

For resource-intensive applications, the Elite Series (8GB, 128GB, Android 12) upgrades with an 8-Core A55 CPU and Quad-core Mali-G52 GPU, effortlessly handling multitasking, dynamic classroom, and professional collaboration. Both series are designed to simplify the user’s workflow with the following features.

Vivid, Interactive Display

Boasting 4K resolution and 500-nit brightness, HKMLC smart boards render crisp visuals even in sunlit rooms. The rapid 6ms touch response time offers a natural pen-on-paper writing experience, while smart handwriting recognition converts scribbles into neat text or shapes. With 20-point multi-touch and split-screen functions, HKMLC interactive displays also foster engaging group collaboration.

Seamless Screen Sharing

Made for maximum flexibility, the HKMLC interactive whiteboards support both wired and wireless screen projection via HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Pre-installed with E-Share Pro, they also enable fast, remote content casting from laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Remote Collaboration Support

Hybrid meetings and remote teaching become effortless with HKMLC smart whiteboards that natively support Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Webex. Select models like the Elite Vision 75 and Essential Vision 55 , feature an integrated 48MP camera and microphones for crystal-clear video conferencing.

Streamlined File Access and Sharing

HKMLC smart boards offer versatile file access through local storage and cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. Users can instantly export meeting notes, class materials, or brainstorm ideas as PDFs, share them via email, or generate a QR code for easy mobile access.

Future-Proof, Open Ecosystem

Built on an open system, HKMLC interactive whiteboards allow users to download various collaboration and educational apps, and even support sideloading for custom district software. Notably, the Elite Dual 75 model offers a dual Android + Windows system, expanding compatibility with countless applications.

Proven Impact, Trusted Support

Educators praise HKMLC smart boards as “Transformative Technology for Learning,” while businesses hail it as a “Versatile Collaboration Solution.” These reviews reveal their game-changing impact on modern education and teamwork. Backed by a 30-day return policy and a 3-year warranty, HKMLC stands firmly behind its products with exceptional customer support.

About HKMLC

HKMLC is a visionary brand committed to enhancing learning and collaboration through innovative smart boards and interactive displays. By prioritizing innovation, user-centric design, and cross-industry adaptability, they empower schools, enterprises, and individuals to collaborate without boundaries. Learn more here or watch a demo here .

Contact: Kate Zheng, media@megadigitalboost.com