Industry Changing Innovation: How Aiper Revolutionized Robotic Pool Cleaning Technology in Under a Decade

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aiper, the pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaners, dives into its game-changing journey to transform the pool care industry in less than a decade. Since launching in 2017, Aiper has reimagined pool maintenance – ditching outdated tools in favor of smart, stress-free solutions. Fueled by relentless research and development, Aiper’s ever-evolving product lineup of underwater cleaners has saved millions of pool owners time, money, and hassle, making high-tech pool care the new standard.



Pioneering Cordless Pool Cleaning

Aiper made waves with its first-generation product line, unveiling the industry’s first truly cordless robotic pool cleaner – eliminating tangled cords and clunky setups that frustrated pool owners for years. With extended runtimes, faster charging, and broader cleaning coverage, Aiper redefined what pool care could be and laid the foundation for a new era of innovation.

Building on that momentum, Aiper’s second-generation lineup introduced groundbreaking, patented technologies. WavePath™ Navigation delivered smarter, more efficient cleaning by seamlessly navigating even the most complex pool shapes. Meanwhile, WaveLine™ technology tackled one of pool care’s toughest challenges: surface debris along the waterline. With design-driven innovations, Aiper’s industry-leading technology garnered recognition from both the Red Dot and iF design awards. Together, these advancements elevated pool cleaning from a chore to a fully automated, hands-off experience – setting the stage for Aiper’s next phase of technological advancements.

Prioritizing Power and Progress: Aiper’s Third Generation

Now, in 2025, Aiper has brought to market its third-generation of robotic pool cleaners – a bold leap forward in smart pool care and its most advanced lineup yet. Powered by cutting-edge technology, the Scuba X Series is designed to elevate the pool cleaning experience like never before, with intelligent features that adapt to most pool shapes and sizes. Built on Aiper’s commitment to constant innovation, this new generation delivers smarter solutions and proves the brand isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Leading the lineup, the Scuba X1 Pro Max delivers a complete top-to-bottom clean powered by OmniSense+™ 2.0 — a cutting edge technology integrating 40 sensors and 4 ultrasonic sensors for comprehensive pool mapping along with FlexiPath 2.0™ for adaptive path planning that maximizes cleaning coverage. Equipped with a quad-roller brush system and powerful suction, the Scuba X1 Pro has a run time of 180 minutes and features an auto cleaning mode that adjusts its cleaning power in response to detected debris levels. The Scuba X1 offers 4+1 cleaning modes and combines OmniSense™ with WavePath™ 3.0 to intelligently navigate the pool space. Aiper also offers surface-focused cleaning solutions, like the award-winning Surfer S2 pool skimmer, designed to keep the water’s surface clear of leaves, dirt, and other floating debris with ease. This solar-powered skimmer features the industry-first DebrisGuard™ design to capture every leaf and particle—plus a built-in chlorine dispenser for effortless, effective water disinfection.

For next-level pool care, the HydroComm Series – a line of companion accessories for the Aiper Scuba X Series – provides underwater communication and water quality monitoring abilities. With real-time monitoring through the Aiper app, choose between models that either track water quality and/or provide live updates from the robot on battery, cleaning progress, and more. Together, these unique features and patented technologies showcase how far Aiper has come—delivering smart, tailored solutions for every pool.

“When we design new generations of cleaners, we start by listening—really listening—to pool owners,” said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper. “We ask: How can we make their lives easier? What more can we do to bring comfort, confidence, and ease to their pool care routine? At Aiper, innovation is about pushing ourselves to create smarter, more thoughtful solutions that truly serve people. We’re committed to growing, evolving, and reimagining what’s possible – so pool owners can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying life.”

With advanced navigation, powerful cleaning performance, and real-time data insights, Aiper’s latest models deliver a truly care-free pool care experience. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, proprietary technology, and rigorous global testing—including TÜV-certified products—Aiper continues to redefine what robotic pool cleaning can be. Now in its third-generation, Aiper is pushing boundaries worldwide—bringing smarter, faster, and more effortless solutions to pool owners everywhere.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Through its “Bring Vacation Home” campaign, Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. From state-of-the-art pool cleaners to intelligent irrigation systems, Aiper delivers a comprehensive backyard ecosystem of products that simplify outdoor maintenance so users can enjoy more leisure and fun. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.