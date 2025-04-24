Introducing Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender: Neelofa loves how it keeps clothes fresh, soft, and clean–without additional softener or luxury perfume

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In today’s fast-paced world, where time is precious and household chores seem endless, many Malaysian families struggle with the complexity of laundry day. The need to juggle multiple products—detergents, softeners, and perfumes—each catering to a different function, such as cleaning, softening, or adding fragrance, can quickly turn an ordinary task into a time-consuming, costly, and cluttered ordeal. With busy schedules, these added complexities only make laundry feel more like a burden. Consumers are now seeking a simpler, more efficient solution that saves time, reduces clutter, and delivers the results they need with less hassle. Daia responds to this demand with the launch of Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender, a laundry solution that combines powerful cleaning, a luxurious lavender fragrance that leaves clothes feeling soft, and 99.9% antibacterial protection in one convenient product.



Introducing Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender: 2X Power Clean, Luxurious Lavender Fragrance, and 99.9% Antibacterial Protection

Mr. Ng Hock Guan, Country Manager of Gentle Supreme Sdn. Bhd, said, “Malaysian households need products that deliver more than just clean clothes—they want added value in every wash. Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender delivers exactly that. Its 2X Power Clean formula removes tough stains, while the added softener and luxurious lavender fragrance leave clothes soft and fresh—no need for extra products like softeners or perfumes. It also provides 99.9% antibacterial protection and keeps clothes smelling great, even when dried indoors”.

Powered by Smart ION Technology™, Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender ensures a deep clean by preventing dirt from reattaching to clothes. The formula offers exceptional cleaning performance, without the need for soaking or scrubbing, while remaining gentle on both hands and fabrics.

The new Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender was unveiled today in Malaysia by renowned entrepreneur and media personality Neelofa, the Brand Ambassador of Daia range of products.

“As a busy entrepreneur and mother, I’m always looking for ways to simplify my life without compromising on quality. Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender has truly transformed my laundry routine. I no longer need separate detergent, softener, or luxury perfume. It not only cleans and softens but also leaves my family’s clothes with a luxurious lavender fragrance that lasts. The antibacterial protection gives me peace of mind, knowing our clothes and kids are safe. It’s the perfect solution for all households,” says Neelofa, Brand Ambassador of Daia range of products.

In addition to sharing her experience using Daia Softergent Lavender, Neelofa engaged with her fans during a special meet & greet session.

Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender offers a smarter, more convenient way to achieve superior cleaning, luxurious lavender fragrance, and 99.9% antibacterial protection—ideal for all households. Experience the effortless cleaning power of Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender, now available in stores nationwide.

The Daia 3-in-1 Softergent Lavender is available in both liquid and powder formats. The Daia Smart liquid detergent retails at a recommended price of RM 26.90 for a 3.6kg bottle and RM 11.90 for a 1.5kg soft pack. The Daia powder detergent is available in a 2.1kg pack, priced at RM 15.90. All variants are available at all channels nationwide.

About Gentle Supreme

Gentle Supreme was established in Malaysia and one of the best-known corporations in Indonesia with several decades’ worth of experience in a wide range of household and food products. Gentle Supreme brands have become one of the most trusted brands among Malaysians and continues to embrace new consumer expectations by providing household and food products of uncompromising quality.