Love Learning Chinese? Chinesia Launches Global Live & One-on-One Classes This May

HONG KONG, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chinesia, the Mandarin learning app beloved by a new generation of language learners, has officially announced the launch of its Live Classes and Personalized One-on-One Programs starting May 2025.



Chinesia

Designed for beginners, Chinesia has won the hearts of young learners across Southeast Asia with its exquisite illustrations, gamified lessons, and a lovable panda mascot that reflects elements of traditional Chinese culture. The app combines AI coaching, cultural immersion, and multilingual support, now available in more than 20 interface languages including Thai, Vietnamese, Bahasa Indonesia, Arabic, Japanese, and English.

This May, Chinesia will roll out international learning programs:

Live Group Classes in Thailand , Vietnam , North Africa , and Indonesia

, , , and One-on-One Personalized Programs in North America , Japan , South Korea , and Saudi Arabia

Why is Chinesia gaining momentum so quickly?

Beyond its innovative tech and appealing visuals, Chinesia offers a deeply immersive and practical learning experience. In partnership with Beijing Foreign Studies University, Chinesia has developed a comprehensive Chinese learning solution tailored to the diverse needs of global learners. It goes beyond traditional study methods to offer:

200+ video-based lessons covering everyday life scenarios and HSK vocabulary

A gamified learning system that builds listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in a fun and effective way

An exclusive 100-episode animated series that brings Chinese culture to life, helping learners understand the language through rich cultural storytelling

“Chinesia blends AI tutoring with real-life culture and short video stories — so you learn the way people actually talk, not just how textbooks write,” said the company’s CEO. “This is where Chinesia truly stands out.”

With China now the largest trading partner for 166 countries and regions, Mandarin proficiency is becoming increasingly valuable. According to China’s National Immigration Administration, cross-border travel surged to 610 million trips in 2024, a 43.9% year-on-year increase — reflecting a growing global connection with Chinese-speaking communities.

Chinesia is perfectly positioned to ride this wave, offering a modern, dynamic, and culturally rich approach to Mandarin learning.

Backed by a passionate team of educators and technologists, Chinesia is on a mission to become the leading platform for learning Chinese worldwide.

Chinesia is now available globally on both the App Store and Google Play.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zysd.chinesia

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chinesia-learn-chinese/id6450110383

Contact:

Jade Rong

jade@zh-games.com