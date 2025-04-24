Mabwell to Present Clinical Data of 9MW2821 Combined with Toripalimab in Patients with UC in an Oral Presentation at 2025 ASCO

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with an entire industry chain, announced that the Phase Ib/II clinical study results of the novel Nectin-4-targeting ADC 9MW2821 combined with toripalimab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, USA, May 30-June 3, 2025. Clinical data from 3 ADC clinical studies will also be published as poster presentations at the meeting.

Oral Presentation

1. Title: 9MW2821, a novel Nectin-4 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), combined with toripalimab in treatment-naive patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC): Results from a phase 1b/2 study.

Abstract Number for Publication: 4519

Presenter: Prof. Sheng Xinan, Chief Physician, Dept. of Urologic Oncology (Beijing Cancer Hospital)

Session Type and Title: Rapid Oral Abstract-Genitourinary Cancer-Kidney and Bladder

Session Date and Time: 5/31/2025, 1:15 PM-2:45 PM CDT

Poster Presentation

1. Title: Results from a phase 1/2 study of 7MW3711: A novel B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) incorporating a topoisomerase I inhibitor in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Abstract Number: 3035

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Poster Board: 350

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

2. Title: Results from a phase 1/2 study of 7MW3711: A novel B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) incorporating a topoisomerase I inhibitor in patients with lung cancer.

Abstract Number: 3036

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Poster Board: 351

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

3. Title: A first-in-human clinical study of 9MW2921, a novel TROP-2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Abstract Number: 3029

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Poster Board: 344

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with the entire value chain of the pharmaceutical industry. We provide more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs. Since 2017, an advanced R&D system which covers target discovery, early discovery, druggability, preclinical, clinical research and manufacturing transformation was established. Mabwell has 16 pipeline products in different stages based on a world-class and state-of-the-art R&D engine, including 12 novel drug candidates and 4 biosimilars. We focus on the therapeutic areas of oncology, immunology, bone disorders, ophthalmology, hematology and infectious diseases, etc. Of these, 3 products have been approved and commercialized, 1 product has been filed for market approval, 3 products are in pivotal trials. We have also undertaken 1 national major scientific and technological special project for “Significant New Drugs Development”, 2 projects for National Key R&D Programmes, and multiple provincial and municipal science and technological innovation projects. Mabwell’s Taizhou factory possesses robust in-house manufacturing capability compliant with international GMP standards regulated by the NMPA, FDA and EMA, and has passed the EU QP Audit. The large-scale manufacturing base in Shanghai and the ADC commercialized manufacturing base in Taizhou are under construction. Our mission is “Explore Life, Benefit Health” and our vision is “Innovation, from ideas to reality”. For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

