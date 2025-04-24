New Kids on the Block Generation Z and the Changing Office Workplace on the Chinese Mainland

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 –Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today released itsreport. This report analyses the evolving needs of the “new kids on the block”, Generation Z, on the Chinese mainland and their implications for the office workplace in the region. Survey data included in the report reveals Chinese Generation Z’s priorities of flexibility, collaboration, and sustainability. Additionally, this report emphasises the importance of optimising office spaces to attract and retain the Chinese Generation Z demographic, using Cushman & Wakefield’s Experience per Square Foot (XSF) metric as a key performance indicator. Finally, four included case studies illustrate successful workplace strategies on the Chinese mainland, offering actionable insights for organisations seeking to create appealing and productive work environments for Generation Z in the same region.

An Important Demographic

The “new kids on the block”, or Generation Z, on the Chinese mainland are an increasingly important demographic in the region. Generation Z on the Chinese mainland are a unique cohort, having been shaped by economic growth, the one-child policy, and the rise of the Internet. As the office-based Generation Z employee cohort grows in number and significance on the Chinese mainland, so CRE practitioners will have to deepen their office workplace change management and office workplace strategy on this generation to ensure the office workplace is fully optimised for the future.

Questionnaire Survey: What proportion of your organisation’s current office-based workforce on the Chinese mainland fall within the Generation Z age group?

Source: Cushman & Wakefield Research

Needs Alignment – Crucial

Generation Z on the Chinese mainland look for collaboration, and a strong organisational culture. They seek office workplaces that promote wellbeing and inclusivity. According to our survey and Figure 16, “flexibility and a work-life balance”, “personalisation, comfort and the promotion of a sense of belonging” and “meaningful work and purpose” are the top three priorities cited by CRE practitioner respondents that are best catered to by their organisation’s office workplace on the Chinese mainland.

Questionnaire Survey: Looking at the priorities that Generation Z generally value, which priorities do you feel your organisation’s office workplace on the Chinese mainland caters to best?

Source: Cushman & Wakefield Research

Gaps Present

Our survey of corporate real estate (CRE) practitioners on the Chinese mainland and their perceptions on current and future office workplace optimisation for Generation Z in the region, revealed significant gaps between existing office working conditions and Generation Z expectations. The returned information and data underscores the urgency for organisations on the Chinese mainland to adapt their office workplaces and implement strategies that align with the evolving needs of the Generation Z demographic.

Questionnaire Survey: Looking to the future, what changes will your organisation look to make to ensure your office workplace on the Chinese mainland is appealing/even more appealing to your organisation’s Generation Z employees?

Source: Cushman & Wakefield Research

XSF – A Value-Add Tool

Cushman & Wakefield’s Experience per Square Foot (XSF) is a key metric for evaluating office workplace experience. In simple terms, XSF measures employee experience, wellbeing, and performance, while also defining the office workplace’s role within the occupier’s unique office workplace ecosystem. Lastly, office workplace strategy case studies that Cushman & Wakefield have worked on, on the Chinese mainland, clearly illustrate how XSF can be used to guide strategic decisions, improve employee wellbeing, enhance employee productivity, and ultimately optimise the office workplace for our clients in the region, including their Generation Z employee cohort.

Johnathan Wei, President, Project & Occupier Services, China, said, “To align with Generation Z’s unique characteristics and their expectations in the modern work environment on the Chinese mainland, office workplaces in the region need to integrate technology and create spaces that foster connection, wellbeing, sustainability and productivity.”

Lois Yang, Senior Associate Director, Workplace Strategy & Change Management, Occupier Services, China, said, “Organisations on the Chinese mainland should explore a workplace ecology that links people, purpose and place to better meet the needs of Generation Z in the region. Also, the strategies need to be implemented via a systematic approach in order to create the workplace that helps attract and retain talent.”

Shaun Brodie, Head of Research Content, Greater China, said, “Generation Z are digitally fluent; they desire flexibility, a work-life balance and have a strong focus on sustainability and social responsibility. Understanding these traits is crucial to curate the appropriate office workplace experience for this demographic. Through enhanced experience, this office workplace will not only be engaging and alluring to Generation Z talent but will also be that much more productive.”

Please click here to download the full report.

Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).