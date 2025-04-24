NEXCOM DNA 140 Edge-Ready Enterprise Performance with Dual 5G

TAIPEI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, consolidates compute, security, and network functions into a single, AI-ready desktop – DNA 140. With zero-touch recovery, multi-network connectivity, and real-time network intelligence, DNA 140 fuses advanced Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), intelligent SD-WAN routing, dual 5G failover, and AI hardware acceleration into a compact, deploy-anywhere appliance.



NEXCOM DNA 140 is the next-gen edge platform your IT infrastructure has been waiting for. Optimized for NGFW, SD-WAN, AI & Dual 5G.

Built for the Edge

Powered by the Intel Atom® x7000RE/E/C series, DNA 140 delivers low-latency, high-efficiency compute for real-time, edge-critical workloads. Four 2.5GbE LAN ports enable high-throughput local networking, while two PoE+ ports (30W, 802.3at) simplifies peripheral deployment for powered devices, TPM 2.0 ensures secure, hardware-level key protection.

Dual 5G for Redundant, Multi Connectivity

Equipped with dual 5G failover, DNA 140 ensures always-on uptime. One 5G line handles public access, the other connects privately—ideal for hybrid networks or failover setups. No dropouts. No dead zones. Just seamless access and control.

Network Protection and Embedded Security

DNA 140 is purpose-built for NGFW performance, enabling DPI, IPS, and real-time threat detection. Integrated with SD-WAN firewall, it ensures intelligent path selection and unified policy enforcement—delivering secure, high-performance connectivity across sites.

System Integrity with NEXBOOT Self-Recovery

DNA 140 features NEXBOOT, a built-in system-level failover and diagnostic suite minimizing downtime by autonomously restoring system functions after software faults or failed updates.

In a world where downtime is not an option, the DNA 140 keeps operations running at full power. Optimized for NGFW, SD-WAN firewall, with dual 5G failover and AI acceleration, this compact workhorse is built for the edge—remote branches, retail floors, or anywhere that can’t afford to go dark.

DNA 140 is the next-gen edge platform your IT infrastructure has been waiting for. Want to know why? Check out the full blog: What DNA 140 Does Differently.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM’s solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow’s connectivity challenges.