Pudu Robotics and Deloitte Release White Paper on “Open Full-Stack Intelligent Service Robot Ecosystem”

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, has partnered with Deloitte to unveil a pioneering white paper titled “Open Full-Stack Intelligent Service Robot Ecosystem.” This report is the first of its kind to focus on the development of the service robot ecosystem. It offers a systematic analysis of industry trends, outlines a roadmap for building an open full-stack ecosystem, and presents guidelines for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices in the service robotics sector, providing direction for the industry’s next phase.



The global service robot market is on the cusp of explosive growth. According to the white paper, the market is projected to reach $40 billion by 2025 and soar to $195 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. Factors such as technological innovation, supportive policies, industrial transformation, and demographic shifts are driving robust demand in the industry. As one of the first commercialized segments, commercial service robots exhibit enormous potential and are now entering the “second half” of industry development.

After achieving initial commercialization over the past decade, the focus now shifts to ecosystem development, integrating diverse product portfolios, multi-technology stacks (mobility, manipulation, and interaction), and varied robot forms (specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid) to transition from single-function robots to full-stack intelligent systems.

In response to increasingly complex market demands, diverse application scenarios, and the dawn of the industry’s second half, Pudu Robotics has taken a global lead in proposing an open full-stack intelligent service robot ecosystem. This initiative aims to foster widespread robot adoption and collaboration, creating a seamless, universal service robot ecosystem that advances toward general embodied intelligence and large-scale commercialization. Citing Frost & Sullivan data, the report highlights Pudu Robotics’ dominance, commanding a 23% share of the global commercial service robot market in 2023, underscoring its competitive strength and influence in the commercial service robot sector.

Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, stated, “The essence of building an open full-stack intelligent service robot ecosystem is to be customer-centric and address the actual needs and pain points of our clients. We will continue to strengthen our diverse product portfolio, enhance embodied intelligence across multiple technological stacks, and development of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robot forms to drive ecosystem building in the second half of the commercial service robot industry. With innovative service robot technology, we aim to expand the large-scale commercial application of robots globally, benefiting various industries and individuals.”

Lydia Chen, Deloitte China Research Leader, commented, “As a cutting-edge technology sector, service robotics is poised for unprecedented growth. Leading companies are building comprehensive product portfolios and advancing multi-technology stacks to meet diverse market and user demands. The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, is accelerating the evolution of service robots toward embodied intelligence. Looking ahead, service robots will empower countless industries, serving as a bridge to a smarter future for humanity.”

This ecosystem vision relies on strategies encompassing diverse product portfolios, advanced technology stacks, and multiple robot forms. The Robot-to-everything technical architecture proposed by Pudu in 2024 serves as the cornerstone for this ecosystem, breaking down industry barriers and lowering deployment thresholds. The white paper emphasizes that humanoid robots are not the only ultimate form, specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots can each be adapted to different scenarios. The white paper estimates that by 2050, global shipments of humanoid and semi-humanoid robots will reach 10 billion and 12.5 billion units, respectively, while demand for service robotic arms will surpass 45 billion units. Moreover, semi-humanoid robots could save approximately $1.8 billion annually in elevator control deployment costs.

The white paper particularly highlights the importance of sustainable development, proposing three key ESG practice directions: green supply chains, global compliance certifications, and information security protection. Data indicate that Pudu’s robotic solutions have been implemented in ten major industries worldwide, achieving an average annual carbon reduction of 50,000 tons, equivalent to the creation of 2,700 hectares of forest. As technology evolves, service robots will become a cornerstone of ESG strategies, fostering a virtuous cycle of technology-driven sustainability.

By building an open full-stack intelligent ecosystem, service robots will transcend scenario limitations, enabling broader commercial applications in sectors such as healthcare, eldercare, and industrial operations, providing an innovative engine for the intelligent transformation of global industries.

To explore the full insights and findings of the white paper, please click: https://www2.deloitte.com/cn/en/pages/energy-and-resources/articles/open-full-stack-intelligent-service-robot-ecosystem.html

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company’s robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 90,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Deloitte

Deloitte China provides integrated professional services, with our long-term commitment to be a leading contributor to China’s reform, opening-up and economic development. Deloitte China is a globally connected firm with deep roots locally, owned by their partners in China. With over 20,000 professionals across 31 Chinese cities, they provide clients with a one-stop shop offering world-leading audit, tax and consulting services.

The Deloitte brand originated in 1845, and its name in Chinese (德勤) denotes integrity, diligence and excellence. Deloitte’s global professional network of member firms now spans more than 150 countries and territories. Through their mission to make an impact that matters, they help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, empower talents to be future-ready, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world.