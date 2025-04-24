Reolink Partners with Home Assistant for Local & Privacy-Focused Integration

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, today is proud to formalize a partnership with Home Assistant, the world’s most trusted local-first automation platform. This new collaboration means most Reolink cameras (excluding 4G models) can now process video feeds, AI alerts, and device controls entirely within users’ home networks, reflecting Reolink’s commitment to a flexible, user-centric, and privacy-focused security experience.



Reolink Joins the “Works With Home Assistant” Program

“Security should adapt to users, not the other way around,” said Fabrice Klohoun, Marketing Communications Director at Reolink. “By partnering with Home Assistant, we’re ensuring that users can integrate Reolink devices into their smart homes with complete control, privacy, freedom and reliability.”

The Integration That Redefined Trust

Home Assistant, renowned for its privacy-first approach and local execution capabilities, allows users to manage devices without relying on cloud services. With over 1 million active installations worldwide, it supports integrations with more than 3,000 brands, empowering users to create fully customized smart homes.

Reolink’s integration with Home Assistant offers two major benefits: enhanced privacy and unmatched flexibility. By working entirely within your home network, this integration ensures that your video feeds and data remain private, never leaving your local system. Without reliance on external servers, users gain full control over their security, eliminating concerns about third-party access or cloud vulnerabilities.

Additionally, with integration with over 3,000 brands worldwide, users can seamlessly connect Reolink devices to a wide range of other smart home products. Imagine this: someone presses your Reolink Battery Doorbell, and the outdoor lights turn on instantly, and your smart lock secures the gate—all seamlessly from one platform for a safer, more convenient home. This connectivity helps tech enthusiasts and smart home users build a fully customized and personalized security setup, perfectly suited to their needs.

A Commitment to Ongoing Excellence

Reolink is proud to be recognized as a Platinum-tier partner with Home Assistant, the highest classification available. For users, this means Reolink devices integrate smoothly with Home Assistant, offering faster updates, top-notch support without delay, overloading, compromising privacy—providing peace of mind that their smart home setup is built on trusted, high-performance technology.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the first cameras to the ‘Works With Home Assistant Program’ via Reolink,” says Miranda Bishop, Partnership Manager at the Open Home Foundation. “Reolink’s commitment to a top-quality, locally-focused integration is a real line in the sand. It shows a true understanding of users’ desire for private and secure camera options that work seamlessly in a Smart Home.”

Learn more information about Reolink and its Home Assistant integration.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink’s offerings at Reolink.com.