SquareX Raises $20 Million for Revolutionary Browser Detection and Response, Turning Any Browser into Enterprise-Grade Secure Browser with a Simple Extension

Series A Investment Led by SYN Ventures with Participation from Existing Investor Peak XV Partners (Formerly Sequoia Capital SEA)

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SquareX, the pioneer in Browser Detection and Response (BDR), announced it is closing a $20 million in Series A funding led by SYN Ventures, a leading venture capital firm focused on cybersecurity investments, with participation from existing investor Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital SEA).

The browser has become a primary target for cyberattacks, creating a significant gap in enterprise security. Traditional security tools lack visibility into browser threats, while proprietary enterprise browsers can introduce friction, hindering user productivity and adoption. As the industry’s first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, SquareX’s browser extension converts any browser into an enterprise-grade secure browser, providing the same functionality as dedicated enterprise browsers and more without the cumbersome change management. This unique approach revolutionizes browser security empowering enterprises to effectively manage threats like malicious extensions, phishing, genAI data leakage, insider threats, and more, directly within the browser environment, significantly reducing the enterprise attack surface without compromising user experience.

“The browser is the new endpoint, yet it remains a major blind spot for most organizations. Existing solutions often force a trade-off between security and usability,” said Vivek Ramachandran, CEO of SquareX. “We built SquareX to eliminate this compromise in browser security, offering robust protection that works with the browsers users are already familiar with. This Series A funding, led by the team at SYN Ventures, validates our vision of everyone being able to be online without fear.”

Jay Leek, Managing Partner & Founder of SYN Ventures, commented, “SquareX is tackling one of the most significant and underserved areas in cybersecurity today. The browser is ground zero for countless attacks, and the team at SquareX has developed an elegant and powerful solution that provides critical visibility and control where it’s needed most – directly within the native browser experience.”

“Having partnered with SquareX since their seed stage, we’ve been impressed by their vision and execution in tackling browser security challenges,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV. “We are excited to partner with them again as they demonstrate strong results in delivering much-needed cybersecurity capabilities to enterprise customers.”

About SquareX

SquareX is the pioneer of Browser Detection and Response (BDR), empowering organizations to proactively detect, mitigate, and effectively threat-hunt client-side web attacks. Through a simple browser extension, SquareX provides critical protection against a wide range of browser security threats, including malicious browser extensions, advanced spearphishing, browser-native ransomware, genAI DLP, and more. Find out more on www.sqrx.com .

About SYN Ventures

SYN Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive and innovative security companies in the cybersecurity, industrial security, national defense, privacy, regulatory compliance, and data governance industries. The firm’s dedicated security team of former CISOs, CEOs, CTOs and Founders has a proven track record with over 400 years of combined security investing and operational experience. SYN also has a highly distinguished network of seasoned security advisors and CISOs.