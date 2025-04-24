Suvoda and Greenphire Announce Completion of Merger

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company specializing in randomization and trial supply management, consent, and patient outcomes data collection solutions for complex, life-sustaining studies, and Greenphire, a leader in clinical trial payments, financial management, and patient support tools, today announced the successful completion of their previously announced merger, bringing the two companies under common ownership and management.

Through this merger, the combined company is now better equipped to provide a comprehensive solution to its customers to support the urgent and mission critical moments of their clinical trials. Its customers will have access to an expanded set of capabilities, while continuing to benefit from its steadfast commitment to high-quality services and support. The combined solutions will be unified on a powerful platform that will simplify workflows and ease the experience of running and participating in a clinical trial. The unified data layer will deliver greater insight to empower sponsors, sites, and patients to make more informed and nuanced decisions about their trials.

The combined company will be known as Suvoda. Meaning “the dawn of wellbeing” in Sanskrit, Suvoda reinforces the promise to ease the patient, site, and sponsor experience in clinical trials and contribute to advancing health globally. The name Greenphire will continue at the product level.

The company will be led by Chief Executive Officer Jagath Wanninayake, Suvoda’s Founder and CEO. Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, is the lead strategic investor in the combined company, with Bain Capital Tech Opportunities Fund and LLR Partners making a significant minority investment.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our merger and the beginning of our new journey together,” said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of the combined company. “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to optimize the financial and operational aspects of clinical trials. As one firm, we are now better able to deliver for our customers by meeting their evolving needs and providing them with enhanced solutions that will drive efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare diseases. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) consistently exceeds the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,800 trials across 95 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the pioneer in financial management and patient support for global clinical trials. From participant reimbursements, travel, and engagement to study budgeting and data, site payments, and more, the company connects the dots across disparate processes and stakeholders to get studies done faster. Founded in 2008 and guided by a dedication to site and participant experience, Greenphire’s best in class solutions accommodate regional workflow preferences, navigate challenging regulatory demands, and address the unique needs of every patient. Greenphire currently supports more than one million active trial participants and more than 25,000 investigative research teams at sites in 80 countries worldwide. Greenphire Means GO. To learn more, we invite you to visit greenphire.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Elena Filimonova

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@suvoda.com



Greenphire

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/greenphire_suvoda_llc_logo.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/greenphire.jpg