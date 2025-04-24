Towards new trends, gathering new trends and innovating: China Changan makes its debut at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Changan makes its debut at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show with the theme of “Towards New Trends, Gathering New Trends, and Innovative Power”, bringing 88 products to showcase its innovative technologies and product portfolio.

Towards new trends, creating core technology driving force

China Changan has built a “1255+” technological innovation system and transformed into an innovative technology group. At the auto show, Chenzhi Technology releases a new generation of intelligent chassis sports integrated solutions, covering EMB full-wire control brake and other technologies, with multiple power combinations, system-level redundancy and other features, and its performance indicators are leading the world. Chongqing Qingshan launches the “GI-Drive2.0” intelligent electric drive platform, which contains 293 invention patents and uses EDS4 distributed electric drive assembly with an efficiency of 96.5%. It demonstrates scenes such as turning around on the spot and shows precise control capabilities.

Gathering new trends and building a smart travel ecosystem

China Changan participates in the exhibition with a “3+2+N” business layout:

Powertrain and electric drive: Dongan Power displays the M15NTDE engine and other products with leading thermal efficiency; Chongqing Qingshan exhibits the all-in-one electric drive assembly; Huachuan Denso brings products such as extended-range generators.

Intelligent chassis: Chenzhi Technology demonstrates its full-stack capabilities including wire-controlled braking and steering; Sichuan Jianan’s third-generation electric drive axle is about to be mass-produced.

Thermal management: The Innovation Research Institute exhibits super-integrated thermal management modules; Southern Inter displays multi-zone air-conditioning boxes and other products.

Electronics, appliances and parts: The Electronics and Appliances Division brings products such as power domain controllers; Hunan Tianyan displays transformation results such as superchargers.

Changan Minsheng Logistics presents full-process digital logistics solutions and intelligent equipment.

Innovation brings together new momentum for the industry

China Changan adheres to the brand connotation of “innovation-led”, provides customized cooperation models, introduces intelligent manufacturing and digital management, and strictly controls quality. At the same time, it promotes green supply chains, deploys battery recycling, explores cutting-edge fields with industry chain partners, and promotes high-quality development of the automobile industry.