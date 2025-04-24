TurboAI and Highrise.AI Enable Next-Gen AI Projects at AGI House Hackathon

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the AGI House AI x Commerce Build Day hackathon in San Francisco, Highrise.AI, a premier AI-driven cloud services integrator based in the U.S., partnered with TurboAI, a leading global provider of GPU cloud solutions, to support the event with advanced development tools. The success of this hackathon highlighted the two companies’ collaborative contributions in advancing global GPU cloud computing capabilities.

Highrise.AI and TurboAI share a longstanding partnership. By combining TurboAI’s cutting-edge bare-metal services and MaaS solutions with Highrise.AI’s compute cloud offerings, the two companies aim to redefine the democratization of AI cloud computing through globally interconnected networks for AI enterprises and developers. Together, they empower organizations with unmatched access to vast GPU resources, standardized pricing, and seamless global integration.

“Hackathons and coding competitions are fantastic demonstrations of the need for efficient AI infrastructure,” said Pany Pang, Chief Technology Officer of TurboAI. “Given the time limit and pressure for results, the underlying technology be optimized to support diverse and dynamic workloads. Achieving this efficiency requires innovation in model and resource profiling, scheduling, and system design. Whether it’s in competitions or real-world development, TurboAI’s mission has always been to provide the most efficient AI infrastructure available, empowering everyone to turn energy into business value.”

TurboAI’s platform is ideal for training new models from scratch, fine-tuning pretrained models, and everything in between. It offers strong compatibility with popular open-source models and dynamically scales computing power based on workload demands.

This flexibility played a crucial role during the hackathon, where it processed tens of thousands of requests from participants under heavy multi-model workloads. In addition to their private models, participants were able to quickly deploy public models such as Deepseek-R1 and Qwen-QwQ. In total, over 30 teams built, tested, and deployed their visionary AI-integrated business solutions using TurboAI’s model-as-a-service (MaaS) platform.

Congratulations to Taste Space, ExecuMate, and Giftcards MCP for their honors at the hackathon.

About TurboAI

Founded in 2024, TurboAI is a leading provider of scalable, high-performance GPU cloud solutions, purpose-built to accelerate AI research, development, and deployment. By democratizing cutting-edge infrastructure, TurboAI empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of AI. TurboAI complements highly scalable services with a transparent, all-inclusive pricing model that eliminates hidden fees to discover business value. The company has headquarters in Singapore and Japan, with a robust R&D center in the U.S.

Learn more at Turbo-ai.com.