ViewSonic Earns EcoVadis Silver Rating for Sustainability Excellence

Ranked in the Top 8% of Rated Companies Worldwide for ESG Performance

BREA, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver rating, placing the company in the 92nd percentile globally and among the top 8% of rated companies for sustainability performance.



ViewSonic Earns EcoVadis Silver Rating for ESG Excellence

This recognition highlights ViewSonic’s significant strides in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. It underscores the company’s commitment to responsible innovation through measurable improvements in sustainable product design, ethical supply chain practices, and global human rights initiatives.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized sustainability rating platform that evaluates over 130,000 companies across more than 220 industries in 180 countries. Its assessment framework examines 21 criteria grouped into four key themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

In just one year, ViewSonic advanced from the 57th percentile in 2024 to the 92nd percentile in 2025, signaling substantial progress. This performance not only surpasses the global average but also positions ViewSonic among the world’s leading companies for corporate responsibility and sustainable innovation.

“Receiving the Silver rating from EcoVadis reaffirms our commitment to building a more sustainable future through thoughtful design and responsible practices,” said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at ViewSonic. “We will continue advancing toward our Net-zero goals by enhancing product innovation, improving packaging efficiency, and expanding our use of recycled and responsibly sourced materials, all while working closely with our partners and supply chain to deliver long-term sustainable solutions.”

ViewSonic performed particularly well in the Environment and Labor & Human Rights categories. Its initiatives—ranging from sustainable packaging and energy-efficient product development to comprehensive employee training—demonstrate a well-rounded and integrated approach to corporate responsibility.

In 2024, the company introduced several product-level sustainability initiatives, such as:

Developing more compact monitor designs to reduce material usage

Integrating universal plug adapters in portable monitors to minimize packaging waste

Using cartons made from 80% recycled materials for interactive flat panel displays

Together, these initiatives reflect ViewSonic’s broader commitment to embedding sustainability across its product lifecycle and global operations.

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide evidence-based analysis and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Learn more about ViewSonic’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts and its path toward a sustainable future:

https://www.viewsonic.com/global/environmental-social-governance/

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company’s goal is to enable customers to “See the Difference”. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.