Webull Announces Brand Partnership with Tampa Bay Rays

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced a partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the 2025 season. Webull will become the Official Online Brokerage of the Rays and Proud Partner of the Rowdies, further establishing its commitment to the St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay communities.

Through this partnership, Webull aims to engage with local communities by tapping into the Tampa Bay Rays’ well-known brand, with the goal of making a positive impact. Give-back initiatives include hurricane relief fundraisers, financial literacy events with local schools, and various community outreach efforts like volunteering and donations.

“Webull is proud to call St. Petersburg home, and we want our local communities to know that we are committed to being an active part the Tampa Bay area,” said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. “Giving back goes beyond monetary donations. One of our core values is to promote financial literacy across all age groups, and our focus will be on providing resources and education to help individuals strengthen their financial knowledge.”

Webull has been part of the St. Petersburg community since 2023, when it relocated its corporate headquarters to the Carillion business district.

“We are fortunate to have a corporate neighbor like Webull headquartered in St. Petersburg and investing in the Tampa Bay region,” said Rays President and Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld. “Their work will help our region thrive, and our shared commitment to community service makes them a fitting partner.”

This marks Webull’s first partnership and collaboration with a Major Leage Baseball (MLB) team. Webull’s logo and branding will also be prominently displayed at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the 2025 home of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Al Lang Stadium, home of the USL Championship League Rowdies, throughout the 2025 season.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull’s online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”) is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the ODD. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 23 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

About The Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations, and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

Media Contact

Nicholas Koulermos

5W Public Relations

Webull@5wpr.com