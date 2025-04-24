WEPACK 2025 Successfully Concludes in Shanghai, Setting New Records and Driving Global Packaging Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WEPACK 2025, the premier global packaging industry exhibition, organized by RX, concluded today at the Shanghai New International Expo Center with resounding success. Over the three-day event, the expo welcomed an unprecedented 138,614 visitors from home and abroad, marking a 51.37% increase compared to 2023. Of these, 18,806 were international visitors—an astonishing year-on-year growth of 189.19%—setting new records in the show’s history.

This year’s edition saw a major expansion in scope and influence. With an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, WEPACK 2025 brought together over 1,500 domestic and international exhibitors, showcasing more than 1,000 pieces of equipment across the full packaging industry chain. The event featured over 200 new product launches, underlining the sector’s rapid innovation and dynamism.

WEPACK 2025 further solidified its role as a global platform for collaboration. Over 100 industry associations from China and abroad visited in organized groups, fostering a rich environment for international exchange. The TAP (Targeted Attendee Program) team successfully facilitated 898 business matching sessions, including 318 cross-border matchmaking meetings, resulting in numerous new global trade partnerships and concrete cooperation agreements.

The atmosphere throughout the event was vibrant and engaging. Attendees explored specialized exhibition zones, participated in high-level procurement talks, and actively pursued new market opportunities, further showcasing WEPACK’s powerful influence in connecting global packaging stakeholders.

Beyond the exhibition floor, 35 professional on-site events were held, offering attendees a wealth of industry insights and business prospects. Highlights included the GC O2O Outlet Sale Event, which featured exclusive offers on equipment, consumables, and accessories, as well as the Vietnam Investment Day Forum, providing strategic guidance for Chinese packaging companies expanding into Southeast Asia.

WEPACK 2025 served not only as a showcase of cutting-edge technologies and solutions, but also as a catalyst for global cooperation, supply chain synergy, and sustainable development across the industry.

The next edition of WEPACK will take place in April 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. With continued enhancements in scale, content, and service, WEPACK 2026 promises to deliver an even more impactful and forward-looking platform for the global packaging community.

The WEPACK organizing committee extends its deepest gratitude to all exhibitors, attendees, and partners. Together, we will continue driving the future of packaging through innovation, collaboration, and shared global vision.

We look forward to welcoming you in Shenzhen!