A Visionary Breakthrough: VISTA Eye Specialist and EssilorLuxottica Join Forces to Combat Childhood Myopia in Malaysia

In a landmark move to safeguard the vision of Malaysia's future generation, VISTA Eye Specialist ('VISTA'), the nation's trusted eye care brand, announced a strategic collaboration Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in Medtech for vision care.



This partnership heralds a nationwide initiative to tackle the silent epidemic of childhood myopia, combining clinical excellence, global innovation, and a deep commitment to community health.

Myopia: More Than Just Blurry Vision

Myopia (short-sightedness) is emerging as a significant public health concern. Left unmanaged, it doesn’t just require glasses with higher prescriptions. It opens the door to a lifetime of serious vision-threatening complications[1&2], therefore myopia management from an early age is critical[3].

“The world sees myopia as a childhood inconvenience. But unchecked, it becomes a lifetime disability,” said Lim Boon Siong, Director of VISTA Eye Specialist. “Our children deserve better—and we’re stepping up.”

The Hidden Dangers of High Myopia[1]:

Retinal Detachment – Eye elongation can stretch and thin the retina, leading to tears or detachment that may cause sudden, irreversible blindness .

– Eye elongation can stretch and thin the retina, leading to tears or detachment that may cause . Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD) – A leading cause of permanent central vision loss , especially in adults who were highly myopic as children.

– A leading cause of , especially in adults who were highly myopic as children. Glaucoma – Myopic eyes are more vulnerable to this “silent thief of sight”, which causes progressive, irreversible damage to the optic nerve.

– Myopic eyes are more vulnerable to this “silent thief of sight”, which causes to the optic nerve. Early Cataracts – High myopia increases the risk of early-onset cataracts, which often require surgery earlier in life.

By 2050, it’s projected that 1 in 2 people globally will be myopic[2]. In parts of Asia, including Malaysia, up to 80–90% of schoolchildren already show signs of myopia. The time to act is now.

VISTA & EssilorLuxottica: A United Vision

Through this MoU, VISTA and EssilorLuxottica commit to an ambitious, multi-pronged strategy:

EssilorLuxottica Malaysia will:

Lead nationwide myopia management educational and awareness campaigns—including webinars, digital content, and parent workshops—to empower families with crucial knowledge about myopia prevention myopia management and control.

VISTA Eye Specialist will:

Deliver comprehensive myopia screenings through its extensive network of centers

through its extensive network of centers Establish a referral program to connect diagnosed children with tailored myopia management solutions

to connect diagnosed children with tailored myopia management solutions Launch a CSR campaign starting with a free eye clinic for 200 underprivileged children , supported by volunteers from the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation



starting with a free eye clinic for , supported by volunteers from the Expand outreach to include adults and seniors, fostering lifelong eye health for all

“This is about safeguarding vision and reduce the risk of severe eye conditions linked to high myopia,” said Denis Chng, Country Manager of EssilorLuxottica Malaysia. “We have to act now—healthy eyes today ensure clear sight for a lifetime!”

Looking Ahead: Hope in Sight

This collaboration marks just the beginning. Both organizations aim to scale this initiative across Malaysia—from cities to underserved rural communities. Their shared goal is to drastically reduce the incidence and impact of myopia by prioritizing early intervention, education on myopia management, and access to vision care.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Established in 1999, VISTA Eye Specialist is Malaysia’s most trusted name in eye care. VISTA was recently honored with Newsweek’s Asia’s Top Private Hospital Awards 2025, recognizing its dedication to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient satisfaction. With a strong presence across the country and more than 460,000 satisfied patients, VISTA is renowned for its excellence in LASIK, cataract, and myopia control services. VISTA’s commitment goes beyond treatment—it is about transforming lives through vision.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. With over 200,000 employees across 150 countries, 650 operations facilities and 18,000 stores, in 2023 the Company generated consolidated revenue of Euro 25.4 billion. Its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. EssilorLuxottica is home to the most advanced lens technologies including Varilux, Stellest and Transitions, the most iconic eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, the most desired luxury licensed brands and world-class retailers including LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut. The Company’s OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation has given access to sustainable vision care to more than 760 million people in underserved communities.

