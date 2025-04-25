AIA Hong Kong continues to lead the insurance industry with 9 market No.1 in 2024

Number of New Business Policies tops the market for 11 consecutive years

1: HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2025 – AIA Hong Kong continues to lead the industry with 9 market No.1 in 2024, according to the Provisional Statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong Long-Term Insurance Business

Number of Inforce Policies

Number of New Business Policies (Top the market for 11 consecutive years 2 )

) Number of Local New Business Policies

Number of Non-Local New Business Policies

Non-local Annualised New Premiums 3

New Office Premiums from Agency Channel 3

Annualised New Premiums from Agency Channel 3

Number of New Business Policies from Agency Channel

Number of New Business Policies from Brokerage Channel

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “This success would not have been possible without the trust of our customers and the relentless dedication of our teams. We will maintain our commitment to customer centricity in order to sustain our position as the number 1 choice for our customers and help everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. ”

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

1 as of 31 December 2024

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau’s individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as of 31 December 2024)