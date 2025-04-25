ASUS and JustCo Launch New Experience Zones in Singapore

Business travelers and modern workers can now enjoy ASUS monitors, ergonomic chairs and more at JustCo locations in Changi Airport T3 and International Plaza

Expanded partnership: ASUS and JustCo redefine the work experience with new ASUS Experience Zones in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2025 – Building on a successful collaboration in Taiwan since 2023, Asus (global technology leader) and JustCo (Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider) have announced an expanded partnership to redefine the “travel and work anytime, anywhere” experience for business travelers and modern workers in Singapore.

ASUS and JustCo New Experience Zone at International Plaza

This expanded partnership introduces new ASUS Experience Zones at two JustCo locations, Changi Airport T3 and International Plaza. At these zones, JustCo members and business travelers can now access a carefully curated selection of high-performance ASUS products designed to improve productivity and comfort for a variety of professional needs:

To mark this expanded collaboration, ASUS and JustCo hosted an exclusive launch event at JustCo’s International Plaza. A highlight of the event was a Productivity Masterclass led by Pratik Ranadive, Solutions Architect at Intel Singapore, offering actionable strategies for small and medium-sized businesses to improve efficiency. It was a valuable opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights and network with like-minded individuals.

Andre Chong, Vice President & Head of Marketing at JustCo Singapore had this to say about the launch of the new Asus Experience Zones: “At JustCo, we are committed to innovation and enhancing the flexible workspace experience. Our partnership with ASUS embodies this spirit as we integrate their cutting-edge technology into our centers. This seamless fusion enables our members to be more productive and enjoy a differentiated workspace experience that sets us apart.”

Michelle Lim, Deputy Marketing Director of ASUS Singapore also commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with JustCo to Singapore, showcasing ASUS Experience Zones that blend wellness and productivity in Changi Airport and International Plaza. Our innovative monitors and ergonomic chairs are designed to support modern professionals with features that enhance comfort, reduce eye strain, and promote overall well-being. This strategic collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to creating environments that foster both wellness and efficiency,”

To celebrate this new launch, ASUS will be holding a limited-time promotion from now till 30 Jun 2025 with up to 15% off for selected ASUS and ROG items. For more information, please visit https://sg.store.asus.com/justco-promotion.

JustCo Global

JustCo is Asia Pacific’s leading provider of flexible workspaces for businesses of all sizes seeking flexible work solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo leads Singapore’s coworking scene with the largest network, offering close to 50 coworking centers across eight gateway cities in the region.

JustCo empowers flexible work across our network of high-quality coworking centers in prime locations, seamlessly integrated with technology to enable our members to work from any of our premises. Beyond flexible workspace solutions, we also strive to be the place that works for all individuals and businesses, revolutionizing how people work by providing a platform that fosters growth, connections, collaborations and opportunities for our ever-growing JustCo community and beyond.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.justcoglobal.com/sg/