CLOU Electronics honored as a TOP 5 Battery & Energy Storage Innovation Company at Battery Energy Storage Indonesia 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CLOU Electronics, a global leader in energy storage commercialization, made a strong debut at Solartech | Battery Energy Storage Indonesia 2025, held from April 23 to 25 in Jakarta. Demonstrating its commitment to the APAC market, CLOU was honored as TOP 5 Battery & Energy Storage Innovation Company by Visitors’ Choice, awarded by GEM Indonesia. Also included on the list are prominent companies such as Sungrow, Trina, Huawei, and JASolar.

CLOU at Battery Energy Storage Indonesia 2025



CLOU was honored as TOP 5 Battery & Energy Storage Innovation Company by Visitors’ Choice, awarded by GEM Indonesia

At the exhibition, CLOU presented its complete portfolio of advanced energy storage technologies, including the Aqua-C2.5 Utility Solution, Aqua-E233 for commercial and industrial applications, a cloud-edge-end EMS system, and its flagship Engineering & Procurement (EP) Package solution.

Among the highlights, the Aqua-C2.5 with string PCS drew significant attention—integrating string inverters and batteries into one AC storage cabinet. This design improves efficiency, modularity, and installation flexibility. CLOU is among the few companies worldwide capable of delivering mature string PCS solutions. The system also incorporates CLOU’s proprietary Smart Scales Active Balancing Technology, which optimizes energy distribution through active balancing and recently passed the CSA TS-800 Large-Scale Fire Test (LSFT), showcasing its safety and reliability credentials.

CLOU’s EP Package emerged as a key highlight, offering end-to-end system integration across the full project lifecycle—from design and engineering to grid connection, capacity expansion, and long-term service agreements of up to 20 years. This comprehensive approach enables customers to maximize system performance and return on investment.

In an official keynote presentation, Mr. Harrison Ye, Director of CLOU APAC Region, emphasized the importance of holistic system integration. “True integration is not just about assembling components,” he said. “It’s about engineering excellence, operations and maintenance, warranty strategy, and total lifecycle value. Profitability must be measured by energy output, cycle performance, and long-term reliability.”

With nearly 30 years of experience in the global energy sector, CLOU has delivered 6GWh of energy storage systems as of Q4 2024, with successful projects in the Americas, Chile, and Europe.

Looking ahead, CLOU is accelerating its localized manufacturing plans in Indonesia. The first phase of its Indonesian factory will go online in Q1 2026 with an initial production capacity of 4GWh, scalable to 6GWh. Further expansion is already in planning, with an aim to meet TKDN requirements and strengthen investment in the broader APAC market.

For more information regarding CLOU’s products and solutions in the APAC region, please contact：Harrison Ye with yeys31@szclou.com, Summer Zhang with zhangyy77@midea.com