Disney Wedding Collection Now in Hong Kong

ALUXE Brings You Your Very Own Modern Fairytale

HONG KONG, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After winning hearts across Asia, the beloved Disney Wedding Collection, created by leading bridal jewellery brand ALUXE, has finally arrived in Hong Kong. This launch marks more than a new product—it’s the beginning of countless modern fairytales, written in gold, diamonds, and dreams.



ALUXE and Disney unveil a magical collection of fairytale rings, crafted for your once-in-a-lifetime love.

From the very first sketch to the final polished sparkle, every piece in this collection is designed and crafted in-house by ALUXE, transforming Disney’s timeless love stories into fine jewellery that speaks to your own. Each piece reflects not only visual beauty but also deep emotional meaning — it’s a chapter in your love story, waiting to be worn.

Where Every Ring Tells a Story

Years of collaboration with Disney have resulted in a signature wedding collection inspired by iconic characters and unforgettable tales. The latest release includes beloved characters such as Mickey & Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Tangled, Aladdin, and Sleeping Beauty. Each design transforms storytelling into jewellery—showcasing love in all its colors, forms, and adventures.

Winnie the Pooh – BeeLoved

Inspired by Pooh’s love for nature and sweet simplicity, this design features honeycomb-shaped facets and sparkling diamonds, symbolizing the warmth and strength of building a life together. A perfect representation of love that’s both enduring and heartfelt.

The Little Mermaid – Until You

With flowing curves inspired by Ariel’s graceful tail and undersea currents, this ring embodies the courage to chase love and dreams. Set with blue and white diamonds that shimmer like sunlight on the sea, the design reflects a quiet promise of protection and devotion.

Mickey Mouse – I mean Us

Drawing from the timeless partnership of Disney’s most iconic duo, this set celebrates the bond between soulmates. The men’s and women’s bands are crafted to interlock perfectly, representing two hearts that complete each other—different, yet destined to be one.

Other beloved tales—including Rapunzel, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Frozen, and Cinderella—are brought to life through symbolic design elements like lantern, enchanted roses, icy sparkles, and the elegance of glass shoes. Each piece captures the essence of its fairytale, turning timeless stories into meaningful expressions of love.



From Winnie the Pooh’s sweet companionship to Ariel’s brave romance and Mickey’s timeless love—ALUXE brings your fairytale ring to life.

Beyond the Ring: A Full Fairytale Experience

The Disney Wedding Collection is more than rings. It features a full range of jewellery, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and specially designed wedding ring boxes—each adding a magical touch to the complete bridal experience. ALUXE ensures that from packaging to proposal, every detail is infused with wonder. “Hong Kong is a place where romance meets style,” says ALUXE CEO John. “We’re proud to bring this meaningful collaboration here, where dreams truly belong.”

Exclusive Launch Offer

Starting today, guests who purchase any piece from the Disney Wedding Collection at ALUXE Hong Kong boutiques will receive a complimentary, Disney-designed ring box—available while supplies last.

Whether you’re a lifelong Disney enthusiast or simply in search of a ring that tells your story, ALUXE invites you to experience a collection where elegance meets imagination, and every love story finds its perfect match. Because fairytales don’t just belong in books—they belong in the moments that define your forever. Discover the enchantment.

Visit an ALUXE boutique today and begin your happily ever after!

ALUXE

www.aluxe.com/hk