Disney’s 20th Anniversary: HKDL Ambassadors Prepare to Pass the Torch

Seeking the Next Ambassador to Continue the Mission of Spreading Magic and Helping Others

Cover Photo (Gisele and Beyan) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2025 – Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) has been a cornerstone of joy and magical memories for 20 years, delighting guests and fans while also dedicating itself to community service. The 2024-2025 Disney Ambassadors Gisele Abejero and Beyan Tse represent the resort, working alongside Disney VoluntEARS to bring Disney magic to those in need, including young patients, underprivileged families, people with disabilities, and minority groups.

As HKDL celebrates its 20th anniversary, the pair and all cast members invite everyone to join the grand celebration starting from June 28. With their term coming to an end, they are also on the search for the next ambassador(s) to continue spreading Disney’s legacy of joy and magic.

Stepping Out of Comfort Zones: Unlocking New Skills

Gisele, who hails from the Philippines, and Beyan, a native Hongkonger, come from vastly different backgrounds and life experiences. They have shown incredible courage in stepping out of their comfort zones to pursue their dreams, shaping who they are today.

Gisele, who has been working at HKDL for 17 years, is the first Disney Ambassador of Filipino descent at HKDL. She began her career at the Entertainment team and showcasing her extensive stage experience in different shows including “The Golden Mickeys”, “Mickey and the Wondrous Book” and “Festival of the Lion King.” She shared, “As a dancer, I rarely speak or interact directly with guests on stage. As Disney Ambassador, I have to frequently engage with different people and even host events. I keep learning and growing. I unlock new skills along the way and discovering a different side of myself.”

Beyan has been a lifelong Disney fan. Previously working behind the scenes in Sourcing, she made the bold decision to step into the spotlight. She recalled, “becoming a Disney Ambassador is the bravest decision I have ever made in my life. Over the past year, I have visited various operational teams, including food & beverage, housekeeping and horticulture, taking on different roles and participating in daily tasks. These experiences have boosted my confidence, and very proud of every professional and passionate cast member.”

Reaching Every Corner of the Community: Spreading Disney Magic

Gisele and Beyan have actively participated in various community service initiatives, supporting Disney VoluntEARS and bringing Disney magic to life through their work. Last year, HKDL collaborated with Heep Hong Society to launch a first-ever and largest pilot program offering real-life social adaptation training for children with special educational needs (SEN). Gisele and Beyan, along with Disney VoluntEARS, engaging in activities such as ordering food at park restaurants and queuing for shopping. This program provides unique training experience for children with SEN, giving them more opportunities to practice and integrate into the community.

As the mother of three children including a daughter with SEN, Gisele shared her experience: “As a mother of an SEN child, I deeply understand the challenges of taking children out. As Disney Ambassador, I aim to raise awareness and support for SEN children through my participation in events, helping them feel more love and care.” Gisele affirmed her commitment to continue participating in related activities even after her term ends. She believes that being a Disney Ambassador is not just a two-year role but a lifelong commitment to supporting both the resort and the community.

Gisele and Beyan also joined Mickey and Minnie Mouse in visiting children at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital and took part in HKDL’s Christmas toy donation campaign. Additionally, they worked closely with the Make-A-Wish®, creating unique park experiences for wish children. Since 2008, HKDL has made over 340 wishes come true.

Beyan recalled several heartwarming stories from the wish kids: “One little girl, dressed as a princess, met her favorite Elsa, and it felt like the whole world stood still. Her pure smile was truly touching.” Another memorable moment involved a boy with illness who was using a wheelchair. Despite his frail condition, when he saw the beloved Mickey Mouse, he mustered all his strength to lift his hand and give him a high-five, leaving even his parents in awe. “Seeing him completely immersed in the happiness of that moment made me realize the true mission of Disney Ambassadors — to create hope with Disney magic,” Beyan said.

Bridging Connections Through Media: Sharing Disney Fun Facts

Beyond their community service, Gisele and Beyan have been actively sharing park updates and behind-the-scenes moments from their daily live through the official HKDL Ambassador social media accounts. They’ve also produced a series of engaging interactive videos, such as “Ambassador’s Vlog” and “Trivia Game On”. These fun-filled videos highlight little-known Disney trivia, bridging the gap between cast members and guests. The duo happily shared, “Many fans who spot us filming in the park often seize the opportunity to get on camera!”

Speaking of trivia, here’s a question for you: What gift did the Beast give Belle to express his love? You can find the answer on the HKDL Ambassador Instagram and Facebook pages!

Embark on an Extraordinary Journey – Become the Next Disney Ambassador

Gisele and Beyan’s stories showcase how Disney magic transforms live and inspires everyone to believe in the power of dreams and happiness. Their journey as Disney Ambassadors is profoundly meaningful and enriched with unique experiences. Becoming a Disney Ambassador is a once-in-a-lifetime journey filled with invaluable experiences, such as participating in professional training and exchanges with global Disney Ambassadors and having the opportunity to attend the D23 Expo in California, interacting with and inspiring countless dreamers.

This year, as HKDL celebrates its 20th anniversary, Gisele and Beyan have the honor of commemorating this significant milestone with everyone. With their two-year term coming to an end this year, they are actively searching for the next ambassador(s). “Passion, positive attitude, and a willingness to embrace new challenges are keys to success!” they shared. The 2026-2027 HKDL Ambassador Program is now open for applications until May 19. All eligible full-time cast members and imagineers with at least two years of work experience at HKDL and fluency in Cantonese or English are invited to apply and embark on this one-of-a-kind journey!

Hashtag: #HongKongDisneylandResort

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.