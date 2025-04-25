Eastspring Investments Berhad Launches Asian Low Volatility MY Fund

New fund designed to help Malaysian investors navigate the current market environment with a focus on stability and risk mitigation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eastspring Investments Berhad, part of Prudential plc, is pleased to announce the launch of the Eastspring Investments Asian Low Volatility Equity MY Fund (“Fund”) in Malaysia.

Mitigating Market Volatility with a Proven Strategy

The Fund feeds into the Eastspring Investments – Asian Low Volatility Equity Fund (“Target Fund”), leveraging on this proven low volatility strategy, which has demonstrated resilience and consistent performance across various market conditions. As highlighted by Michael Sun, Director of Quant Capability at Eastspring Investments, the Asian Low Volatility Equity (“ALVE”) strategy is well-suited to mitigate the volatility seen in today’s markets.

“Eastspring’s ALVE strategy has consistently provided robust downside protection while capturing as much of the market rally as possible. This is achieved through our systematic investment process, which adapts to market changes and dynamics, guiding us to invest in more resilient, less volatile names within sectors such as Financials, Utilities, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials, and in markets such as China, Singapore and India“, said Michael Sun.

Key Benefits of the Fund

Resilient Returns Amid Market Ups and Downs: The Target Fund demonstrates lower volatility compared to its peers during market downturns. This encourages investors to stay invested, not miss the market’s best days, and benefit from compounding.

Differentiated Investment Process: The Target Fund selects stocks based on multiple factors, not just low volatility, to create a well-diversified and attractively valued portfolio. This approach is enhanced by quant style analysis, which incorporates factors such as low risk, quality, value, momentum and sentiment.

Expertise: The Target Fund is managed by an experienced team, who has been managing Low Volatility strategies since 2013, with an AUM of USD603 million as of 30 November 2024 .

Navigating Trade Tensions and Geopolitical Risks

The current market environment is characterised by significant uncertainty due to factors such as deglobalisation, trade tariff protectionism, and geopolitical tensions. Michael Sun noted that the ALVE strategy is well-positioned to provide resilience in such conditions. “Our portfolio has underweight exposures to markets and sectors with higher US sales exposure, making it well-positioned to provide downside protection during trade tensions. By focusing on domestically oriented companies, the portfolio can offer resilience against export volatility.”

A Timely Solution for Investors

“As investors increasingly seek stability and risk mitigation without sacrificing returns, the Fund offers a timely solution. With the Target Fund’s track record of consistent performance and effective risk management, this Fund is designed to meet the needs of investors looking for a reliable investment option in today’s unpredictable market”, said Yap Siok Hoon, Chief Executive Officer of Eastspring Investments Berhad.

The Fund is available through participating banks and Eastspring’s licensed Unit Trust Consultants. For more information about the Eastspring Investments Asian Low Volatility Equity MY Fund, please visit our website: www.eastspring.com/my

About Eastspring Investments:

Eastspring Investments, part of Prudential plc, is a leading Asia-based asset manager that manages USD 258 billion (as of 31 December 2024) of assets on behalf of institutional and retail clients. Operating since 1994, Eastspring Investments has one of the widest footprints among asset management companies across Asia*. We provide investment solutions across a broad range of strategies including equities, fixed income, multi asset, quantitative and alternatives and are committed to delivering high quality investment outcomes for our clients over the long term.

We incorporate ESG factors into our investment process and are aligned with a number of global sustainability initiatives including the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investments (PRI) and the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC). We collaborate alongside industry peers to harness a collective investor voice to influence and drive change with investee companies.

About Eastspring Investments Berhad

Established in 2000 and based in Kuala Lumpur, Eastspring Investments Berhad (“EIMY”) is part of Prudential plc, an international financial services group and has one of the widest footprints across the region. EIMY is one of the largest asset management companies in Malaysia in both institutional and retail segments, managing a total of 36 funds with approximately RM 69.2 billion of assets under management (“AUM”) as at 31 December 2024.

For more information on Eastspring Investments Berhad, please visit: www.eastspring.com/my

*Eastspring Investments companies (excluding joint venture companies) are ultimately wholly owned/indirect subsidiaries of Prudential plc of the United Kingdom. Eastspring Investments companies (including joint venture companies) and Prudential plc are not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America or with the Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Important Information:

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Securities Commission Malaysia (“SC”). This press release is solely for information purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to anyone to invest in investment products. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Investors are advised to read and understand the contents of the Fund Prospectus (“Prospectus”) and the Fund’s Product Highlights Sheet before investing. The Prospectus has been registered with the SC who takes no responsibility for its contents. The registration of Prospectus with the SC does not amount to nor indicate that the SC has recommended or endorsed the product. Any view, opinion, projection, or forecast on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Eastspring Investments or any funds managed by Eastspring Investments. An investment is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Whilst we have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the information contained in this document is not untrue or misleading at the time of publication, we cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document is subject to change without notice.