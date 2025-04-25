Feng Wei Ju and 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Garner Coveted Diamond Awards in Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2025

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau and Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld had attained One-Diamond rating once again in the 2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2025 – 2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Award ceremony for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas regions took place today in Singapore. Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort (referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), proudly celebrated standout recognition for its most esteemed dining establishments—8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel. With each restaurant receiving a coveted One-Diamond award rating for a continual year running, further expanding each restaurant’s impressive industry accolades. Galaxy Macau is committed to delivering exceptional gastronomic experiences that embody the essence of its well-earned place as “Asia’s Ultimate Singular Dining Destination,” consistently achieving critical acclaim.

Celebrating Black Pearl One-Diamond award wins, both restaurants epitomize the rigorous standards that Galaxy Macau has come to represent. Feng Wei Ju, which has maintained its Michelin Two-Star status for nine consecutive years, is led by Assistant Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju, Chan Chek Keong. With nearly 30 years of expertise in Hunan and Sichuan cuisine, Chef Chan artfully highlights the authentic flavors of these regions, securing Feng Wei Ju’s standout status as a premier dining destination in Hong Kong and Macau.

Helmed by Executive Chef Marino D’Antonio, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau adheres to gastronomic legend Umberto Bombana’s award-winning philosophy of providing the most authentic Italian cuisine, together with the natural essence of seasonal ingredients, presenting the vibrant culinary culture of Italy.

Recognized as one of the most influential restaurant award platforms in China’s dining industry, the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide relies on anonymous evaluations from seasoned food enthusiasts, culinary professionals, and researchers. Its assessment focuses on three main criteria: culinary excellence, service quality, and innovation in culinary traditions.

Within Galaxy Macau’s impressive portfolio of over 120 dining options, the highlighted award-winning restaurants exemplify the resort’s commitment to culinary excellence. Their talented chefs craft authentic dishes that reflect the rich diversity of Northern Chinese, Hunan, and Cantonese cuisines, along with Macanese-Portuguese fusion and international flavors from Japan, Thailand, and Italy. Diners can indulge in unique culinary experiences, savoring fresh, local ingredients while appreciating the deep cultural heritage and innovation behind each dish, all delivered with genuine hospitality.

