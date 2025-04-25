Fibocom Unveils 5G AI Mobile Hotspot Solution, Redefining the Future of AI-Driven Connectivity

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom has officially launched its next-generation 5G AI Mobile Hotspot Solution, a solution that deeply integrates 5G connectivity and advanced AI-driven voice interaction. The solution marks a significant breakthrough in intelligent terminal innovation of Fibocom, which will accelerate the scalable applications of AI and communication technologies across both consumer and enterprise markets.

Fibocom’s solution enables the mobile hotspot to be an intelligent, AI-powered hub. Powered by a customized AI App of Fibocom, the mobile hotspot device supports multilingual voice activation and interaction, allowing users to control functions and access services effortlessly via voice commands. The device powered by Fibocom’s 5G AI Mobile Hotspot Solution also enables instant local content retrieval, providing quick, voice-driven access to stored documents and cached media. Designed for global communication, it features a real-time AI translation engine supporting over 20 languages—including Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean—with up to 95% accuracy, making it a powerful companion for international business meetings, events, and travel.

The 5G AI Mobile Hotspot Solution is powered by the Qualcomm QCM4490 platform, featuring an 8-core 4nm CPU with speeds up to 2.4GHz, enabling real-time behavioral analysis with optimized power efficiency. Fully compliant with 3GPP Release 16, it supports NR 2CC 120MHz and achieves downlink speeds up to 2.33Gbps on Sub-6GHz bands. It features dual SIM standby, USB 3.1 and Ethernet support, 15W fast charging and reverse charging. Moreover, the solution is compatible with Android/Linux dual OS, 1080P displays, and external cameras, supporting a wide range of application scenarios.

Marking a significant leap in wireless capability, the device integrates Qualcomm’s next-gen Wi-Fi 7 chipset, making it one of the first to be embedded with the QCM4490 platform with concurrent dual-band modes: 2.4GHz + 5GHz, 2.4GHz + 6GHz, and 5GHz + 6GHz. Delivering speeds up to BE5800, it provides a robust, future-ready, and cost-effective 5G-Wi-Fi 7 hotspot experience for long-term, high-performance use.

Ralph Zhao, Vice President of Fibocom’s MC Product Management Department, remarked:

“The launch of 5G AI Mobile Hotspot Solution transforms connectivity, evolving mobile hotspot from a simple data link into an intelligent, user-focused companion. As we continue to innovate on 5G, AI, and edge computing, Fibocom is dedicated to empowering users globally, unlocking new possibilities for more intelligent future.”