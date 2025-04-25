FOMO Pay Among First Design Partners in Circle Payments Network, Powering Real-Time Cross-Border Stablecoin Transactions

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FOMO Pay, a leading major payment institution headquartered in Singapore, has been invited to join the newly launched Circle Payments Network (CPN) as one of its first design partners globally. As a member of the CPN, FOMO Pay will play a key role in advancing compliant, efficient, and real-time cross-border payments powered by regulated stablecoins.

Introduced by Circle, a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader, the Circle Payments Network enables financial institutions and businesses to settle cross-border transactions in stablecoins with near-instant settlement. As one of the founding network partners, FOMO Pay will play a key role in the real-time settlement of cross-border payments using stablecoins, helping businesses and institutions transact seamlessly between fiat and stablecoins.

“As a member of the Circle Payments Network, FOMO Pay is proud to work alongside Circle to advance the adoption of compliant and fast stablecoin payments,” said Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of FOMO Pay. “In addition to FOMO Pay’s established local payment and banking rails across Southeast Asia, the Greater Bay Area, the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, and the United States, this collaboration with Circle positions us to support the growing regional demand for stablecoin-powered payments. “

By supporting real-time stablecoin transactions, FOMO Pay continues to help merchants, corporates, and financial institutions streamline cross-border transactions and accelerate trade settlement across markets.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a Major Payment Institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia’s fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – One-stop digital asset services provider bridging Web 2.0 & Web 3.0