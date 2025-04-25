Fosun Develops Business for Good and Creates IMPACT

Releases 2024 ESG Report and the Third Climate Information Disclosures Report

HONG KONG, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, “Fosun International”), together with its subsidiaries (“Fosun” or the “Group”), issued the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2024 (the “ESG Report”). Facing the increasingly severe challenges of global climate change, Fosun released its third Climate Information Disclosures Report with reference to the Part D of Appendix C2 of the Main Board Listing Rules (the “New Climate Requirements”) of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and International Financial Reporting Standards S2 Climate-related Disclosures Requirements (“IFRS S2”).

With the original aspiration of “Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society”, Fosun firmly believes in its commitment to developing business for good. While strengthening its business operations, Fosun continuously refines its sustainable development strategy to address changes in the global economy, society, and environment, ensuring long-term competitiveness while creating social value. Last year, Fosun formulated its sustainable development strategy, focusing on six key directions under “Create IMPACT”, which stands for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive and T: Transparency.

Actively driving global sustainable development and achieving outstanding ESG ratings

In 2024, Fosun continued to focus on its core businesses. By leveraging its increasingly sophisticated global business presence, it operated responsibly across more than 35 countries and regions, actively contributing to public welfare and creating sustainable value worldwide. Fosun has long been dedicated to philanthropy projects in areas such as rural revitalization, healthcare, educational equity, community construction, culture and art, significantly expanding its impact across global communities and striving to build a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable future.

As a responsible global citizen, Fosun officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (“UN Global Compact”) in 2014. It fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and has deeply integrated these principles into its “Create IMPACT” sustainable development strategy and code of conduct. Over the past year, despite the global environmental, social and economic uncertainties, Fosun remained committed to sustainable development, diligently upholding its long-term commitments in key areas of sustainable development, and achieving good results. Fosun International maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AA, achieved an HSI ESG rating of AA-, ranked in the top 5% among global peers in latest S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), was included in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2025, and was selected as the top 1% in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition).

Actively responding to climate change and promoting low-carbon transformation

In response to climate change, the Group has transitioned from passive adaptation to active participation and innovation. At the top-level organizational structure, under the guidance of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and the Carbon Neutrality Committee, Fosun International has achieved several key phased goals, such as incorporating carbon neutrality indicators into the performance appraisal of the management, establishing a carbon emission management system and audit standards, and conducting greenhouse gas inventory training across the Group. In terms of technology-driven low-carbon transformation, the Group has accelerated the adoption of low-carbon technologies, leveraging innovative technologies to drive the low-carbon transformation of the industrial chain and provide consumers with more sustainable products and services. In terms of financial innovation, in 2024, the Group successfully completed a sustainability-linked syndicated loan amounting to USD888 million, ranking among the top in similar loans for Chinese private enterprises. This achievement has effectively supported the implementation of the Group’s sustainable development strategy.

Fosun actively responds to the national “dual carbon” goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emission reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – “strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050”. Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. As 2024 marked the final year before Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s New Climate Requirements came into effect, Fosun International proactively aligned with international standards such as TCFD and IFRS S2, and released its third Climate Information Disclosures Report, enhancing the transparency of its climate actions and demonstrating its commitment to ongoing efforts in this area.

The Group also actively encourages its member companies to carry out climate actions. The Bund Finance Center (BFC), the Group’s base in Shanghai and a landmark in Shanghai, was awarded the LEED Platinum certification, which is hailed as the “Oscar Award” in the green building industry, with a score of 97 points to set a new world record in 2022. During the reporting period, BFC maintained the LEED Platinum certification, showcasing BFC’s exceptional commitment to green building practices and promoting low-carbon sustainable development. In August 2024, BFC was successfully included in Shanghai’s first batch of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality pilot demonstration projects, becoming the only large-scale commercial complex exceeding 200,000 square meters on the list.

In 2024, Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade) participated in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change for the second consecutive year to discuss climate change response strategies and corporate responsibilities with industry peers. During the COP29, Fosun Insurance Portugal launched the Impact Center for Climate Change (ICCC), a platform for the study, research and sharing of knowledge with society. The ICCC promotes knowledge production in the field of climate risks and helps the insurance industry enhance its capacity to address climate change.

Leveraging innovation to actively contribute to society

Fosun adheres to the innovation-driven strategy, and the anticancer and antimalarial drugs developed by its health industries have widely benefited cancer patients and severe malaria patients. Henlius’ innovative drug, HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab injection), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, was approved for marketing in the European Union in early 2025. This milestone makes it the first and only PD-1 innovative drug approved for the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in the European Union. As of the end of 2024, Fosun Pharma’s independently developed artesunate for injection had saved more than 80 million severe malaria patients worldwide, with more than 400 million doses supplied globally.

In the Chinese mainland, Fosun Kairos’ first CAR-T cell therapy product, Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), had benefited over 800 lymphoma patients as of the end of 2024. Additionally, Intuitive Fosun’s Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy (“Ion System”) was approved by the National Medical Products Administration in 2024. Fosun has been actively fostering global win-win cooperation to enhance the accessibility and affordability of medical technologies, ensuring that more patients can benefit.

In order to better promote the fulfilment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social value. Among these initiatives, the Rural Doctors Program has supported 25,000 rural doctors and benefited 3 million rural families since its launch in 2017. Moreover, the “Rural Doctors Program Empowering Rural Medical Services” was included in the “20 Cases of Private Sector’s Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years” Report of the UN Global Compact.

Regarding youth entrepreneurship and development, under the principle of “Innovation and People-oriented Development”, Fosun Foundation, in collaboration with Fidelidade and Portugal’s healthcare group Luz Saúde, launched the sustainable innovation project “Protechting Global Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition” in early 2016. Since 2018, the Protechting competition has incubated 40 pilot projects and led to 5 commercial collaborations. On 9 April 2025, the 7th Protechting Global Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition took place in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, where the top four finalists were announced. In May 2025, these four teams will visit Shanghai, Macau, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong for exchanges and roadshows, while also seeking potential business collaboration opportunities. Over the past seven years, the Protechting competition has expanded from Portugal to Europe and now to China and beyond, becoming an international platform for technology innovation exchange that connects young people from different cultures and continents.

Linking ESG performance to Board appraisal through a top-down, long-term ESG mechanism

Fosun has established a top-down and long-term mechanism for ESG improvement and has included ESG management performance as an evaluation factor in the Executive Directors’ performance assessment, and the ESG management performance appraisal mechanism is also extended to the CEOs of the Group and the personnel in charge of each business group. Fosun has set up an ESG Board Committee under the Board to assist the Board in guiding and overseeing the Group’s ESG development and implementation. At the management and decision level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee under the management to provide decision support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has also set up an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to implement ESG strategies and related actions and ensure the establishment of appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control system.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to keep abreast of the development of the global sustainable development field, refine and enhance Fosun’s ESG management, actively respond to national strategies, implement “dual carbon” goals, promote rural revitalization, expand impact across global communities in areas such as healthcare, educational equity, community construction, culture and art. In operational management, Fosun will continue to promote initiatives such as ensuring information security, promoting technology innovation, and protecting employees’ rights and interests, which collectively drive the integration of sustainable practices and value creation. Leveraging the resources and advantages of Fosun’s global industrial ecosystem, Fosun endeavours to create a positive impact on sustainable development and continuously create a better world.

For more information on Fosun’s ESG, please refer to Fosun International’s ESG Report 2024 posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website (http://www.hkexnews.hk)

or the Company’s ESG webpage (https://en.fosun.com/esg/)

The electronic copy of the 2024 Climate Information Disclosures Report is available on the Company’s ESG webpage: (https://en.fosun.com/esg/)

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of families worldwide in Health, Happiness, and Wealth. In 2007, Fosun International was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 31 December 2024, Fosun International’s total assets amounted to RMB796.5 billion and it received an AA MSCI ESG rating.