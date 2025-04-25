Global Media Witnesses Chery Super Hybrid (CSH)’s Breakthrough as ‘Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage’ Endurance Challenge Completes First Stage

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 23, coinciding with the opening day of 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, the first stage of Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” endurance challenge successfully concluded. This four-day challenge featured Chery’s hybrid duo – TIGGO9 CSH and ARRIZO8 CSH – leading an international media convoy from Malaysia, Poland, the Czech Republic and other countries. The journey started from Sanxia and traversed Wuhan and Wuzhen, covering over 1,400 kilometers before concluding in Shanghai. This rigorous test strengthened global users’ recognition and approval of Chery’s hybrid vehicles.



International Media Guests Completed CSH “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” Endurance Challenge

Spanning 1,400+ kilometers, the challenge covered every driving scenario—urban traffic jams, mountain switchbacks and high-speed cruising. CSH’s advantages translate into real-world benefits, thanks to breakthroughs in fundamental architecture. The fifth-generation 1.5TGDI dedicated hybrid engine sets a new benchmark with 44.5% thermal efficiency. Paired with the stepless electric hybrid DHT system featuring 98.5% transmission efficiency, it balances power and efficiency perfectly. These innovations drive comprehensive performance leadership in both TIGGO9 CSH and ARRIZO8 CSH.

The “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” endurance challenge focused on vehicle range, with both models exceeding 1,400 kilometers — eliminating range anxiety. ARRIZO8 CSH recorded a fuel consumption of just 4.2L/100km in battery-depleted mode, while TIGGO9 CSH, equipped with a dedicated hybrid battery, achieved a fast charge (30%-80%) in only 20 minutes. Additionally, it features a 6.6kW V2L function, perfect for powering outdoor equipment during camping trips. Both models maintained 120 km/h throughout a 600-kilometer highspeed test, showcasing robust power performance. With nearly 20 ADAS features, APA, and a quiet cabin noise level of 60 dBA at 120 km/h, they deliver an intelligent, safe, and comfortable driving experience.

The event not only showcased the brand’s technological capabilities but also embodied its philosophy of “technology equality.” After the China stage, the challenge will commence its Malaysian part next. Moving forward, the event will include over 40 real-world tests across more than 20 countries and regions with the participation of more models from the CSH lineup, demonstrating the system’s “all-scenario, worry-free” adaptability in diverse environments.