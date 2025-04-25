Horizon Robotics and Bosch Intensify Collaboration to Provide Assisted Driving Solutions for Multiple Automakers

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Horizon Robotics (stock code: 9660.HK), a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, and Bosch, a leading global supplier of automotive technology and services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to intensify their collaboration.

According to the agreement, Bosch will develop its new multi purpose camera based on Horizon Robotics’ Journey 6B, and its Bosch ADAS product family for mid segment using the Journey 6E/M, offering enhanced safety, convenience and comfort for both drivers and passengers. Bosch’s new multi purpose camera and its ADAS product family for mid segment, have been awarded design-wins from multiple OEMs.

At the signing ceremony, in the presence of Mr. Wang Weiliang, President of Bosch Mobility Board China, Mr. Christoph Hartung, President of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, and Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics, and Mr. Lyu Peng, Vice President of Horizon Robotics and Head of Strategy, Smart Driving Product Planning & Marketing, Mr. Wu Yongqiao, President of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions China and Mr. Calvin Xing, Vice President of Horizon Robotics and Vice President of Automotive Business Unit, signed the strategic cooperation MoU.

Journey 6B Powered Bosch New Multi Purpose Camera Secures Projects with Several Global and Chinese OEMs

Developed using Horizon’s Journey 6B processing hardware, Bosch’s new multi purpose camera offers a cost-effective solution to support advanced safety and comfort functions for SAE Level 2 assisted driving. With mass production scheduled for mid-2026, the new multi purpose camera has already secured several design wins with global and Chinese OEMs.

Horizon’s Journey 6B is an optimized solution designed for next-generation ADAS systems, focusing on active safety features and engineered specifically as a standard configuration for the industry. Journey 6B allows partners to develop integrated systems that deliver superior performance, optimized cost efficiency and enhanced safety.

Bosch ADAS Product Family for Mid Segment Based on Journey 6E/M Secures Projects with Five OEMs

Based on Journey 6E/M processing hardware, the Bosch ADAS product family for mid segment enables high-level ADAS features including urban navigation-based assisted driving, supporting up to 10 routes of urban memory driving and parking, and smooth parking with one move parking assist function. Currently, these platforms have secured contracts with five OEMs, including JeTour, Dongfeng, and BAIC, with the first mass-produced model scheduled for launch in June 2025. Additionally, its first overseas project is planned for mass production in Q1 2026, inaugurating Bosch ADAS product family for mid segment global expansion empowered by Horizon’s Journey 6 series.

As an optimal solution to popularize ADAS, Journey 6E/M has gained recognition in the industry for its high performance and cost efficiency. Over 20 OEMs have selected Journey 6, empowering more than 100 smart vehicle models. With its shipments projected to exceed 1 million units by 2025, Horizon is poised to become the industry’s first ADAS technology firm to surpass the 10-million-unit milestone by 2025.

Mr. Wang Weiliang, President of Bosch Mobility Board China said: “At this pivotal moment for vehicle intelligence, Bosch is fully engaged, partnering openly with industrial value chain companies such as Horizon Robotics. By combining our software and hardware expertise in embedded systems, we’re driving the smart mobility revolution together.”

Mr. Christoph Hartung, President of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions said: “China has become the world’s fitness center for automotive intelligence. With our deep-rooted expertise in safety technologies, global regulatory compliance experience, and comprehensive service network, Bosch serves as the ideal partner for Chinese OEMs to develop local solutions while also identifying opportunities for global scalability. We look forward to collaborating with outstanding partners like Horizon Robotics to jointly advance the global development of intelligent driving technologies.”

Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics said: “We are honored to collaborate with Bosch, a world leader in mobility solutions with a century-long heritage in the automotive industry. We look forward to leveraging our innovative product technologies in collaboration with Bosch to deliver ADAS solutions that meet market demands globally. By deepening our collaboration on the Journey 6 series with leading OEMs, we aim to bring safe, reliable, and enjoyable assisted driving experiences to drivers and passengers worldwide.”

The collaboration between Horizon Robotics and Bosch leverages the two companies’ combined expertise and competitive strengths to deliver state-of-the-art assisted driving technologies. This collaboration will support OEMs in enhancing consumers’ driving and traveling experiences – making them safer, smarter and more comfortable – while accelerating the global adoption of assisted driving mobility technologies.

About Horizon Robotics

With its mission to make human life safer and better, Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, empowered by its proprietary software and hardware technologies. Its solutions combine cutting-edge algorithms, purpose-built software and processing hardware, providing the core technologies for smart driving that enhance the safety and experience of drivers and passengers. Horizon Robotics is a key enabler for the smart vehicle transformation and commercialization with its integrated solutions deployed on mass scale.

About Bosch

In China, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, household appliances, security and communication systems as well as thermotechnology solutions. Having established a regional presence in China in 1909, Bosch employs more than 56,000 associates (as of December 31, 2024). Bosch in China has generated consolidated sales of CNY 142.8 billion in fiscal 2024.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com.cn.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 417,900 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2024). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 90.5 billion euros in 2024. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch’s broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is “Invented for life,” Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch’s innovative strength is key to the company’s further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 86,900 associates in research and development, of which nearly 48,000 are software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a corporation owned by the Bosch family.

The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company’s long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company’s founder, Robert Bosch.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com.