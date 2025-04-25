JOMOO Makes Stunning European Debut at Casa Décor 2025 with Immersive Sensory Experience

Innovative Bathroom Design Brand Redefines Luxury with Avant-Garde Installation

MADRID, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global smart bathroom leader JOMOO has marked its grand entrance into the European market with a breathtaking sensory installation at Casa Décor 2025, Madrid’s premier interior design exhibition. Held in a historic 19th-century building located on Sagasta Street, the event showcases cutting-edge creativity, sustainability, and innovation — and JOMOO’s space, designed by renowned Summum Studio, has emerged as a standout attraction.



Photo by Nacho Uribesalazar

Titled BRUMA: the Ritual of Senses, JOMOO’s immersive installation reimagines the bathroom as an emotional sanctuary. Visitors step into a softly feathered enclosure, where a central circular structure evokes a tranquil well. Above, a dynamic metal mesh of floating rings elevates, synchronizing with ambient aromas and music to create a multisensory journey. The installation embodies JOMOO’s ethos of blending smart innovation with emotional resonance, transforming everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences. “This isn’t just a bathroom — it’s a space to reconnect with oneself”, explains the design team. The experience culminates in a striking dome adorned with 450 showerheads, surrounded by pampas grass, blending nature with futuristic technology.

In addition to the installation, JOMOO’s cutting-edge X70 smart toilet is featured in Casa Décor’s public restroom, offering visitors a firsthand experience of the brand’s commitment to functional luxury. The X70, celebrated for its ultra-quiet operation and advanced hygiene features, exemplifies JOMOO’s dedication to redefining everyday living.

Casa Décor, now in its 60th edition, draws over 50,000 visitors and 50+ top brands annually. JOMOO’s debut aligns with the event’s ethos of pushing boundaries in design. “We wanted to challenge perceptions of what a bathroom can be — a place of artistry, innovation, and emotional resonance”, says a JOMOO representative.

Experience the future of design — where innovation meets emotion.

About JOMOO

JOMOO is a global pioneer in smart bathroom and kitchen solutions, celebrated for merging advanced technology with visionary design.

For more information, please visit: www.jomoo.com

About Casa Décor

Casa Décor is Spain’s leading interior design platform, transforming iconic venues into showcases of creativity. This year’s edition highlights sustainability and avant-garde aesthetics. The exhibition runs April 3-May 18, 2025, at 33 Sagasta Street, Madrid.