LianLian Global Announces Strategic Partnerships with Veem and 12Victory at Money20/20 Asia

Cross-border payments platform outlines global expansion strategy and unveils new real-time remittance and B2B solutions

BANGKOK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LianLian Global, a flagship brand of Hong Kong-listed digital payments provider Lianlian DigiTech, showcased its advanced payment technologies and scalable cross-border capabilities at the Money20/20 Asia conference held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 22 to 24. The company highlighted its role in enabling global commerce and reaffirmed its commitment to building next-generation financial infrastructure, as it joined the world’s leading fintech firms at one of the industry’s most influential gatherings.

On April 23, LianLian Global formalized strategic partnerships with Veem, a leading B2B cross-border payments platform, and 12Victory, a prominent remittance service provider, at the event. The agreement signings were attended by senior leadership including Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global; Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem, and Chanaporn Poonsuphirun, Chairman and President of 12Victory.

Under the terms of the agreements, LianLian Global and Veem will jointly drive technological synergies and resource optimization to deliver cost-effective, secure, and end-to-end cross-border payment solutions to global B2B clients. In a separate agreement, 12Victory will incorporate LianLian Global’s LGPS (LianLian Global Payout Service) into its remittance platform to facilitate real-time, transparent fund transfers from Thailand to China—supporting B2B, B2C, and C2C transactions through Lianlian’s established global payments infrastructure.

At the summit, Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global, and Michele Fung, Head of LianLian Global Hong Kong, joined leaders from top-tier financial institutions to participate in discussions exploring emerging trends and innovations shaping the fintech landscape.

“New e-commerce models are transforming the global payment ecosystem,” said Tim Shen. “Cross-border merchants today operate with unique complexities—small-value transactions at high volumes, dispersed workflows across multiple platforms and currencies, amid varying regulatory requirements. As an infrastructure partner for global trade, we’re addressing these challenges with unified payment solutions that enable merchants to operate seamlessly across markets and manage international capital flows through a single integrated platform.”

LianLian Global, the cross-border payments arm of Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech, delivers customized financial solutions to meet a wide range of international business needs. Its offerings include cross-border payments, merchant acquiring, global disbursements, and foreign exchange services, serving clients across the e-commerce, financial services, international trade, and education sectors. The company currently supports more than 5.9 million customers worldwide.