Neusoft Launches Three Product Portfolios for AI-Powered Intelligent Mobility at Auto Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, at Auto Shanghai 2025, Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718) announced the launch of three core product portfolios: Neusoft A³ Cockpit-Driving-Parking Platform, Neusoft NeuMind Empowerment System for automotive industry, and OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions 6.0. Bringing the latest technological achievements, Neusoft presented a comprehensive “Neusoft Solution” in the field of intelligent automotive connectivity to global users, accelerating the arrival of an era of human-vehicle synergy.

Neusoft A³ Cockpit-Driving-Parking Platform: One Chip Solution, Ushering in a New Era of Full Domain Intelligence

As the intelligent cockpit shifts from simple function combination to full domain integration, the automotive industry has entered into a new era of full domain intelligence. Neusoft, leveraging its extensive experience in the intelligent cockpit field, has newly launched the Neusoft A³ Cockpit-Driving-Parking Platform. This platform seamlessly integrates cockpit, instrument cluster, driving, and parking features through one single chip, which can reduce hardware costs, deliver multiple functions across all domains with one chip. It supports independent deployment of multi-domain functions, enhancing software iteration efficiency and interaction flexibility between the cockpit and the driving systems. Furthermore, it supports mainstream driving features like HWA (highway assist) and HPA (home-zone parking assist), while reserving upgrade space for continuous evolution of vehicle models. With a complete self-developed AI toolchain, it also enables rapid iteration to address long-tail issues.

From improving software efficiency, to reducing hardware cost and streamlining the supply chain, the Neusoft A³ Cockpit-Driving-Parking Platform adopts an innovative model of leveraging ADAS to enhance cockpit capabilities. It integrates driving and parking technology solutions with cockpit interaction capabilities, helping automakers easily achieve cockpit-driving integration, accelerating the mass production of intelligent vehicle products, providing global users with a safer, more delightful and intelligent mobility experience.

Neusoft NeuMind Empowerment System: Transforming the Automotive Industry through AI Empowerment

As AI technology continues to evolve, vehicles are being equipped with more intelligent features of perception, analysis and decision-making. The shift from software-defined vehicles to AI-powered vehicles has increased the requirements for intelligent vehicle software complexity, prompting automakers to swiftly integrate AI functionalities across various application scenarios. The Neusoft NeuMind Empowerment System precisely meets this demands, which serves as the AI brain, bridging perception, decision-making, and evolution chains to streamline AI into a standardized, production-ready capability, offering automakers full-stack intelligent solutions.

The Neusoft NeuMind Empowerment System integrates key modules such as intelligent cockpits, ADAS, body control, and vehicle connectivity with millisecond-level real-time responsiveness. With self-developed AI middleware and development toolchain, it facilitates rapid iteration of intelligent applications and decision-making algorithms, enabling seamless OTA upgrades. As an open intelligent platform built on Neusoft’s “RongZhi” AI implementation framework, it integrates the intelligent capabilities of multiple foundational AI models to provide a scenario-based intelligent service engine and personalized user experience customization. Through the concept of “one-time development, global deployment”, it helps both local and international automakers overcome technological barriers within the ecosystem.

OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions 6.0: Transforming Vehicles into Mobile Intelligent Agents

As cars are rapidly evolving from transportation tools to “the third living space”, users expect comprehensive mobility experiences rather than basic functionalities. Neusoft’s OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution has been upgraded to version 6.0. Building on the three core product systems: One Map (Global Navigation Product Family), One Sight (AR For Car), and One Store (Global In-vehicle Ecosystem), it has newly added One Pay (In-vehicle Payment Center) and One Mate (AI Interaction Center). This upgrade further enhances Neusoft’s in-vehicle ecosystem with more advanced AI technology, achieving a full-chain upgrade of “navigation + payment + interaction” and creating a band-new global intelligent mobility scenario.

One Pay integrates driving scenarios such as charging, parking, refueling, toll payments, and supports mainstream global payment methods. It offers one-stop reservation and flexible in-car and out-of-car payment options for software renewals, personalized service subscriptions, and full-scenario bill payments, making journeys more convenient. One Mate, built on AI capabilities, constructs an intelligent agent across application ecosystems. It integrates technologies like complex semantic understanding, scene-level task execution, multimodal interaction, and emotional voice cloning, combining the reasoning and comprehension abilities of multiple large models to intelligently plan and execute complex tasks, enabling intelligent interaction and enjoyable driving. From a mere tool to a friendly companion, the OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution continually deciphers the code of future mobility, ushering driving experiences into a new era of “services at hand, interaction at will”.

Gai Longjia, President of Neusoft Corporation stated, “The concept of software-defined vehicles has moved from vision to reality. The deep integration of AI technology and the automotive industry is reshaping the collaboration model among humans, vehicles, roads, and the cloud. Cars are no longer merely transportation tools, they are mobile spaces for intelligent life, and they are key arenas in the global industry’s competition for technological leadership. Over the years, Neusoft has witnessed the surging tide of intelligence in the automotive industry, and driven by innovation and customer needs, we aim to create value for global partners. Today, we’re launching three innovative products as a new start to promote the global transformation of intelligent vehicles.

Since fully launching its intelligent solutions strategy in 2024, Neusoft has been steadfastly advancing intelligent solutions and data valorization, focusing on leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI and big data. It has now established a comprehensive AI technology system and methodology. In the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity, Neusoft will continue to empower intelligent mobility through innovative technologies, equipping vehicles with “swift responsiveness, profound thinking, and warm services”, driving global automotive industry towards a future without limits.

