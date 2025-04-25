Neusoft Showcases at Japan IT Week Spring 2025

TOKYO, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Japan IT Week Spring 2025 opened this week at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center. Neusoft Corporation (SSE: 600718, Neusoft), an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company for the global market, showcased its full-stack business offerings tailored for Japan market. The company demonstrated its strong expertise and key strengths in accelerating customers’ product innovation and digital transformation, as well as its commitment to collaborative innovation with Japanese customers in the era of intelligence.

Japan IT Week is Japan’s leading exhibition for system development, operation and maintenance. The exhibition encompasses cutting-edge domains such as software & application development, IoT, and Edge Computing, etc. Leveraging over three decades of experience in Japan market, combined with its outstanding technological expertise and localized service capabilities, Neusoft drew the attention of many attendees at the exhibition. The company showcased an impressive array of leading-edge products, solutions, and services, including intelligent device solutions, enterprise digital transformation solutions, in-vehicle integrated cockpit system development, cloud application development, and generative AI, etc.

In the field of digital transformation, Neusoft combines successful practices across multiple industries with integration capabilities in advanced technologies such as public cloud, BI, and AI-IoT, to deliver efficient and reliable digital transformation support that is both innovative and practical for customers across various sectors. Through optimized architecture design solutions, Neusoft empowers customers to achieve comprehensive advancement from technology application to business value creation. During the exhibition, Neusoft also hosted a seminar titled “The Evolution of Enterprise Management and Operational Support – Leveraging Digital Transformation for Effective Data Utilization and Application Optimization,” offering insights on how businesses can navigate through challenges and achieve operational excellence amid the digital transformation wave.

In the automotive electronics sector, Neusoft, as a software innovation partner for global automakers and industry chain customers, focuses on software technology and offers software platforms, software components & solutions, and software engineering services, etc. to Japan market, helping clients tackle new challenges in the era of software-defined vehicles. With over three decades of experience in the field, Neusoft automotive products have been applied to 1800+ vehicle models, across 100+ countries and regions. Neusoft’s newly launched product portfolios of Neusoft A3 Cockpit-Driving-Parking Platform, Neusoft NeuMind Empowerment System for automotive industry, and OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions 6.0. are designed to further accelerate the realization of diverse scenarios in intelligent mobility ecosystem for Japan and global customers.

Japan has always been one of the important markets for Neusoft, and through long-term partnerships, the company has fostered deep understanding and trust with numerous Japanese customers. In the digital and intelligent era, Neusoft will continue to collaborate closely with Japanese customers to embrace new opportunities, and jointly create a sustainable future. In the field of international software services, Neusoft focuses on customer value, integrates mature expertise and software engineering practices, to accelerate customers’ product innovation, empower their digital transformation, helping them achieve business growth by open innovation.

For more information about Neusoft, please visit www.neusoft.com.