NUS-ISS, PCSC and PCORP Commemorate Strategic Partnership to Elevate Digital Leadership Capabilities among Civil Servants in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NUS-ISS, the Philippines Civil Service Commission (PCSC) and the Private Sector Jobs and Skills Corporation (PCORP) held a ceremonial event today to mark the formal sealing of a Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) signed on 12 February 2025. This symbolic occasion marks the next step in their partnership to enhance the digital leadership competencies of mid-to-senior-level civil servants in the Philippines.



Under this agreement, NUS-ISS will conduct the Philippines Civil Service’s Digital Leadership Programme (DLP) in partnership with PCORP and PCSC through the country’s Civil Service Institute (CSI). This initiative aims to support the Philippine government’s national innovation agenda and digital transformation goals.

The DLP started as a pilot initiative, supported by Temasek Foundation, the Ayala Group, and the SM Group, and was designed to upskill mid-level to senior-level public officials in digital leadership.

This collaboration also underscores the strength of the robust and multifaceted bilateral relationship between Singapore and the Philippines. In 2024, both countries commemorated the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties and are actively exploring enhanced cooperation in emerging areas such as digitalisation and climate change, reflecting their shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and mutual progress.

The ceremonial event was held at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, Philippines, with the presence of Professor Tan Eng Chye, President of NUS; Attorney. Judith Dongallo-Chicano, Asst. Commissioner, PCSC; and Mr Ramon Jocson, Proponent, PSAC.

The signed MOA was presented to the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr by Mr Khoong Chan Meng, Chief Executive Officer of NUS-ISS; Attorney. Marilyn Barua-Yap, Chairperson of PCSC; and Mr Alfredo Ayala, Chairperson of PCORP, to mark the formal sealing of the partnership.

Building a future-ready, digitally-enabled civil service



The Philippine Civil Service DLP will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase featuring two pilot sessions in Singapore. During these sessions, government and private sector participants will undergo intensive three-day training conducted by NUS-ISS.

The pilot sessions will consist of three modules, namely, Digital leadership in the public sector, Leveraging citizen-centricity and design thinking for innovation, and Making better decisions with data.

The sessions aim to provide the participants with firsthand insights into successful digital transformation initiatives in Singapore’s public sector and showcase how digital governance can enhance public service delivery. Through exposure to Singapore’s best practices, the participants will acquire practical skills and actionable strategies to drive meaningful change within the Philippine government.

In the second phase, NUS-ISS will license the programme content to PCSC and conduct Train-the-trainer sessions in Manila, equipping trainers from PCSC, government agencies, and the private sector (Asia Pacific College and Mapua University) to deliver the curriculum nationwide.

A collaborative effort for sustainable impact

Recognising the vital role of digital leadership in public sector transformation and to enhance government service delivery, NUS-ISS, PCSC, and PCORP have committed to leverage their respective strengths and resources to design and implement the Philippine Civil Service DLP.

Established in 1981, NUS-ISS has a proven track record of developing future-ready digital leaders in Singapore and beyond through diverse pathways and programmes tailored to meet the needs of various industries, including the public sector. It will draw upon its deep expertise in digital talent development in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, digital strategy and digital innovation.

Mr Khoong Chan Meng, CEO of NUS-ISS, said, “NUS-ISS brings deep expertise and extensive experience in empowering civil servants with the digital capabilities essential for driving public sector transformation. Through this strategic partnership, we will support the Philippine government in cultivating a strong pipeline of digital-ready leaders. Our outcome-driven training programmes and hands-on workshops will provide civil service leaders with the critical knowledge, practical tools, and forward-thinking strategies needed to accelerate innovation and embed digital excellence across government agencies for lasting impact.”

PCSC, as the central human resource institution of the Philippine government, will oversee the training to ensure that the programme is aligned with the country’s public sector context and national governance priorities. PCORP, a non-profit organisation established by PSAC – Jobs Group, will ensure the programme’s long-term impact with its mandate to bridge public and private sector collaboration to close digital skills gaps.

“It is an enduring commitment for the Philippine civil service as we build a future-ready, citizen-centric government,” said Attorney. Marilyn Barua-Yap, Chairperson of PCSC. “This strategic partnership with NUS-ISS and PCORP marks a pivotal step in equipping our civil servants with world-class digital leadership expertise. By continuously learning from Singapore’s best practices and adapting them to our local context, we are laying a strong foundation for a resilient and innovative public sector. Through sustained collaboration, we will empower generations of public sector leaders with the skills and vision to drive meaningful and lasting change in government service delivery.”

Mr Alfredo Ayala, Chairperson of PCORP, said, “A digitally empowered civil service is vital to enabling a thriving digital economy and delivering improved public services to citizens. At PCORP, we are deeply committed to our mission of contributing the private sector’s expertise to government initiatives to address critical skills gaps and drive job creation in key sectors. This mission is at the core of everything we do. By equipping public sector leaders with the right digital capabilities, we are not only enhancing government efficiency but also laying the groundwork for broader economic growth and opportunities for citizens in the Philippines.”

To deepen stakeholder engagement and chart the path forward, a National Digitalisation Forum will be convened on 25 April at the CSC Auditorium of Civil Service Commission Headquarters. This forum will serve as a platform for public and private sector leaders to share detailed strategies, exchange insights, and reaffirm their commitment to the initiative. This by-invitation forum will include key attendees from public agencies driving digital transformation, private sector partners aligned with the MOA, and potential trainers from both government institutions and academia who will be instrumental in scaling the programme nationally.

ABOUT NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 16 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit nus.edu.sg .

ABOUT NUS-ISS

Established in 1981, NUS-ISS nurtures digital talent for the industry through graduate education, executive education programmes, consultancy, applied research, and career services. NUS-ISS guides individuals and organisations to bridge future opportunities through a unique portfolio of multiple learning pathways such as blended learning and stackable programmes, leading the way in shaping the next curve of digital excellence. It offers a wide spectrum of programmes in critical industry disciplines, such as digital leadership, software development, data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, product management, smart health and digital innovation.

To date, over 200,000 digital leaders and professionals from across 9,647 corporate client organisations, and 8,277 graduate programmes alumni have benefitted from NUS-ISS’ suite of services. Its programmes are delivered by NUS-ISS staff with an average of more than 20 years of industry experience and supported by a strong network of partners. NUS-ISS also works with industry partners and associations locally and globally to co-create a digital learning ecosystem that inspires and shapes solutions for the digital economy.

For more information visit, www.iss.nus.edu.sg

ABOUT PHILIPPINES CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION (PCSC)

The PCSC is the constitutionally mandated central human resource institution of the Philippine government. Established in 1900 and reaffirmed under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, the CSC is responsible for promoting meritocracy, integrity, and professionalism within the public sector. It serves as the lead agency in implementing policies, programs, and standards that ensure an efficient, effective, and accountable civil service workforce.

With jurisdiction over more than two million civil servants across national government agencies, local government units, and government-owned and controlled corporations, the PCSC plays a pivotal role in shaping public administration in the Philippines. Through its programs and reforms, the Commission upholds excellence in public service and promotes professionalism, accountability, and good governance across all levels of government.

ABOUT PRIVATE SECTOR JOBS AND SKILLS CORPORATION (PCORP)

A non-profit organisation established by the Private Sector Advisory Council–Education and Jobs Sector Group to facilitate collaboration between the public and private sectors in addressing skills gaps and promoting job creation.