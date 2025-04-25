NX Philippines Commemorates World Water Day with Cleanup Effort

– Community Working Together to Conserve Water Resources –

TOKYO, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Philippines) Corporation (hereafter “NX Philippines”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., conducted a cleanup activity in Taguig City near Manila on Saturday, March 22 to commemorate “World Water Day.”

The United Nations has designated March 22 of each year as “World Water Day” to promote water resource development and conservation as well as educational activities across the globe. NX Philippines is actively involved in environmental protection activities to achieve sustainable societies and, in conjunction with this observance day, it conducted a cleanup effort along the Pinagsama Creek flowing through Taguig City.

This effort was carried out in the Philippines this year under the theme “Glacier Preservation: Bayanihan sa Katubigan, Krisis sa Klima Labanan” (Glacier Preservation: Helping Each Other to Secure Water and Fighting the Climate Crisis) with the aim of raising awareness about climate change. Thirty-three employees from NX Philippines joined in the endeavor — conducted in cooperation with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-DENR), the Department of Health (DOH), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and local government units (LGUs) — and worked together with local volunteers to remove debris and pick up trash, using this valuable opportunity to reaffirm the importance of managing and conserving local water resources through cleanup efforts.

The NX Group will continue fulfilling its responsibility for social development by connecting people, companies, and communities, and will actively work to preserve the global environment to realize sustainable societies.

