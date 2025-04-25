OneConnect Releases ESG Report for the Third Consecutive Year, Strengthening Its Leadership in Sustainable Finance

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 24, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd (“OneConnect” or the “Company”, NYSE: OCFT, HKSE: 6638) officially released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This marks the third consecutive year that OneConnect has published its ESG report, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility. The report provides a comprehensive overview of OneConnect’s strategic initiatives and annual achievements across the three pillars of ESG. These efforts align closely with the ” Five Priority Areas in Finance,”, showcasing OneConnect’s continued exploration and firm actions in promoting green finance, serving underbanked communities, cultivating new quality productive forces in finance, mitigating financial risks, and driving global development.

Chen Dangyang, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect, emphasized that amid shifting global political and economic landscapes and the rapid advancement of technological innovation, digital and intelligent transformation—powered by emerging quality productive forces—has become a defining trend in the financial industry. As a leading technology service provider committed to driving digital transformation across the financial sector, OneConnect remains focused on empowering financial institutions through technological innovation. The company is dedicated to proactively addressing industry evolution, building a robust innovation engine to foster new productive forces, accelerating digital and intelligent upgrades, and contributing to the high-quality development of the financial ecosystem.

As Ping An’s exclusive platform for exporting fintech solutions, OneConnect has consistently enhanced its ESG framework in response to an increasingly complex global economic and regulatory environment. ESG principles are fully integrated into every facet of the company’s operations—from strategic planning and business processes to product development and risk management—cultivating a sustainability-oriented culture that is deeply embedded and embraced across the entire organization.

In 2024, OneConnect identified 25 key material topics, prioritizing areas such as climate change mitigation, digital inclusion, technological innovation, compliance and governance, employee development, and social responsibility. The company carried out structured and transparent disclosures aligned with leading international frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) ESG Reporting Guide, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In terms of institutional development, OneConnect revised and optimized over 10 core policy documents covering key risk areas such as operational risk, data security, and concentration risk management, with no major compliance violations reported throughout the year. On integrity governance, the company strengthened its anti-corruption mechanisms by organizing 13 integrity awareness campaigns and promoting the signing of anti-fraud commitment letters with 314 suppliers, further reinforcing its governance foundation.

As a technology platform dedicated to advancing green finance, OneConnect has pledged to achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2030. In 2024, the company successfully maintained its per capita greenhouse gas emissions below 0.4 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent and reduced office energy consumption by 46% compared to conventional workplaces of similar scale, primarily through the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.

Its green office initiatives span major locations such as Shenzhen and Shanghai, with the comprehensive implementation of sustainability measures—including energy-saving lighting, motion-activated lighting systems, solar-adaptive smart curtains, green procurement practices, and high-efficiency air conditioning systems.By continuously enhancing energy efficiency and optimizing resource utilization, OneConnect is strengthening its carbon reduction efforts across operations and actively fostering a sustainable, low-carbon office ecosystem.

In the realm of green digital services, OneConnect has integrated energy management, carbon emissions tracking, and lean operations modules into its digital platform. These capabilities enable the company to offer enterprise clients comprehensive solutions for analyzing operational energy efficiency and monitoring carbon emissions, thereby contributing its technological expertise to the advancement of a low-carbon, sustainable economy.

Driven by technology, OneConnect continues to upgrade its inclusive finance service system, striving to improve both the accessibility and inclusiveness of financial services. In terms of its product architecture, OneConnect focuses on 4 core financial scenarios: retail, credit, property insurance, and life insurance. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies including AI and big data, the company delivers comprehensive upgrades to financial institutions’ capabilities in customer operations, channel management, and risk control.

OneConnect remains steadfast in its commitment to corporate citizenship, actively participating in public welfare initiatives and volunteer services, while leveraging innovative financial service models to support social development. In 2024, the company launched the “Love Without Waste” donation campaign in Shenzhen and Shanghai, providing books, toys, and daily necessities to underprivileged children in regions such as Daliang Mountain, Sichuan. Through its “Grow Together” charity walk, OneConnect raised funds to support rural education initiatives. Over the year, employees contributed more than 300 hours of ESG-related volunteer service, with over 100 team members taking part.

In promoting sustainable supply chain management, OneConnect conducted responsibility-based onboarding assessments for 314 suppliers, working collaboratively with partners to build a transparent, green, and compliant business ecosystem. These initiatives reflect OneConnect’s enduring belief that financial innovation should serve not only markets, but also people and communities.

Thanks to its continued investment and systematic efforts in advancing its ESG strategy, promoting inclusive technology, and practicing green finance, OneConnect received multiple prestigious industry recognitions in 2024. Highlights include being named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025, recognized as one of Forbes China’s Top 10 Fintech Companies in ESG Practices, listed in KPMG China’s ESG 50 – Governance Pioneer List, and receiving the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Fintech Development Award. Over the year, OneConnect registered 35 new software copyrights, bringing its total to 329 domestic and international awards, further underscoring its growing ESG impact.

Today, OneConnect serves 197 overseas financial institutions across the world, covering more than 20 countries and regions, reflecting the company’s rapidly expanding global footprint and technological influence.

Looking ahead, OneConnect will navigate the next wave of technological innovation with technology as its vessel and responsibility as its sail.The company will continue to fortify its technological foundation, increase investment in cutting-edge research and development, expand financial product applications and service models, and further integrate ESG principles into its business operations. Through these efforts, OneConnect aims to contribute to the cultivation of new quality productive forces within the financial industry and support the broader goal of building a strong and resilient financial nation.