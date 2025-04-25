Rizhao, Shandong’s sunshine destination, prepares for influx of tourists

RIZHAO, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Rizhao, a coastal city in East China’s Shandong province famous, renowned for its water sports venues, scenic areas, seafood, and stunning sunrises, is gearing up for a culture and tourism feast to embrace tourists from around the world during the upcoming peak tourist season, as revealed at a press conference organized by the Information Office of the Rizhao Municipal People’s Government on April 23.

Ctrip, a leading online travel service provider in China, recently released its list of the top 100 destinations in China, with Rizhao being recognized as a “Classic Destination” and a “Coastal and Island Destination.”

During this year’s May Day holiday, Rizhao will offer a rich array of cultural and tourism options, including holiday resorts, forest park, and immersive performances open to tourists. The city will also launch urban exploration activities connecting its top 10 key scenic spots, turning travel into a true adventure.

During the peak tourist season, Rizhao will actively develop its cultural and entertainment economy and nurture local music brands. The city will also host major concerts, music festivals, and sporting events to enrich the experience for tourists.

Local authorities are putting on a “Taste of Rizhao” culinary feast, launching a “Rizhao foodie” live program to promote local specialties and hidden gem eateries. By creatively combining traditional delicacies with gourmet coffee, they aim to create an immersive experience of Rizhao flavors that transcend time, blending old flavors with new scenes. Through markets, pop-up stores, and exploratory activities popular among young people, they strive to build a culinary social scene that is both delectable and Instagram-worthy.

Moreover, the city will provide tourists with travel packages for dining, accommodation, and scenic areas, allowing every visitor to easily enjoy authentic Rizhao flavors and experience the city’s renowned hospitality.

This May Day holiday, Rizhao invites everyone to come and enjoy the unique charm and warmth of this coastal city.