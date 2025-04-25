Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair 2025: Asia’s Largest Gift Fair Opens April 25

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Asia’s largest gift fair, the 33rd China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair (hereinafter referred to as “SZ Gift Fair”) organized by RX Huabo, officially opened its doors on April 25, welcoming over 10,000 brands to participate. Running from 25 to 28 April, the SZ Gift Fair is set to feature 4,500 exhibitors and 1 million new products. Professionals from around the world are gathering at the fair to communicate face-to-face with verified manufacturers for the upcoming sourcing season.

Millions of Consumer Products: Setting the Trend for Future Consumer Habits

As Generation Z emerges as the dominant market force, their preference for mobile electronics is reshaping market value positions. Leading companies including Logitech and Shokz are showcasing a diverse range of smart products, from 3C digital accessories to gaming gear. Helen Shen, the Vice President of RX Huabo Exhibitions, the organizer of SZ Gift Fair, said, “As the flagship event unveiling the global sourcing season of 2025, the SZ Gift Fair is not only a premier sourcing platform but also a trendsetter for future purchasing.”

Driving Market Growth Through Product Innovation and Customized Solutions

In an era where consumers prioritize emotional needs and innovation, many brands are undergoing a major transformation – evolving from trend followers to trendsetters. There are 1,000+ new suppliers presenting products that combine new tech with stylish design, capturing unexploited opportunities and tapping into differentiated markets to provide buyers with fresh experiences. Global brand Haier delivers a smart home onsite by showcasing robot vacuums, mite removers, toasters and blenders.

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organizer in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers. And through the online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

For more information, please visit www.rxhuabo.com.cn/en

Visitor/Exhibitor Contact: lisa.li@rxhuabo.com.cn