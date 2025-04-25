State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company: Facial Recognition Enhances Enterprise Security Management

URUMQI, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company has successfully completed the optimization and upgrade of its visitor management system. By constructing a user facial database and implementing facial recognition technology, the company has achieved precise control over personnel, locations, and time. This has significantly strengthened the security of entry and exit in the office area while greatly reducing manual verification processes, thereby improving the efficiency of personnel access.

Through comprehensive software and hardware upgrades to the visitor management system, visitors can now complete reservations by selecting “I’m a Visitor” in the WeChat mini-program, entering their mobile phone number, obtaining a verification code, and logging in. Visitors are required to accurately fill out details such as their name, affiliated organization, ID number, visiting department, contact person, purpose of visit, and start/end times before submitting the form. According to statistics, the average passage time for visitors has been reduced from 8 minutes to 10 seconds, effectively enhancing the efficiency of office area access and preventing congestion at entrances and exits.

Furthermore, the visitor management system integrates with the SMS platform to provide automated reminders three days prior to the expiration of visitor credentials and real-time notifications upon approval of reservation authorizations. This ensures precise control over the validity period of visitor access, enabling proactive measures such as “early reminders,” “early reservations,” and “timely access.” Additionally, the system collects and analyzes data on visitor passage times, frequently visited areas, and abnormal records, further enhancing the convenience and security of office area access and assisting enterprises in optimizing the allocation of security personnel.

Looking ahead, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company will continue to explore advanced technologies for visitor security management. The company aims to achieve multi-scenario applications based on facial recognition technology and implement a framework of “unified entry, networked access, and precise distribution” for identity information. Standardized appointment and authorization processes will be established, along with flexible strategies to ensure seamless integration and technical prevention networking. These efforts will drive the company toward modernization, enhanced safety, intelligent operations, and improved convenience.