TCL Solar Debuts in Korean Market, Pioneering a New Era of Renewable Energy Innovation

DAEGU, South Korea, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pioneering New Asia Solar Partnerships, TCL Solar debuted its cutting-edge solar technologies at Korea International Green Energy Expo, the nation’s premier renewable energy event held at Daegu EXCO Convention Center. The showcase at Booth L-260 featured TCL Solar’s industry-leading Shingled, TOPCon and BC module technologies, drawing exceptional interest from attendees throughout the three-day exhibition.

This exhibition marks TCL Solar’s first appearance in Korea after completing its brand upgrade. As a strategic extension of TCL in renewable energy sector, TCL Solar deeply integrates the advantages of TCL Group, TCL Zhonghuan and SunPower. Relying on TCL’s global layout advantages, TCL Zhonghuan’s leading advantages in the vertical field of silicon wafers and SunPower’s revolutionary patented technology advantages in the research and development of multiple modules.

As the world’s 8th largest energy consumer and 7th biggest carbon emitter, Korea faces significant energy security and climate challenges. With 93.8% energy dependence on imports and only 8.2% renewable energy in its total energy mix, the country is actively transforming its energy landscape. Under the government’s “Carbon Neutrality by 2050” strategy, Korea plans to increase renewable energy generation to 30% by 2030, creating substantial market opportunities for global green energy leaders like TCL Solar.

TCL Solar showcased its full product lineup, including BC, TOPCon half-cut, and shingled modules during this big event, offering customers a wide range of choices for different scenarios. TCL Solar’s BC technology is built upon the legacy of SunPower. And it was fully acquired by TCL Zhonghuan in 2025. Its’ BC modules perfectly address Korea’s market characteristics with three core advantages: high efficiency, superior reliability, and premium aesthetics – particularly suitable for Korea’s limited land/roof resources, high architectural standards, and diverse environmental conditions. The exhibited G11RA-72P BC module demonstrates significant power generation improvement over mainstream TOPCon products through optimized performance in partial shading, temperature coefficient, operating temperature, and power linear attenuation.

While Korea remains one of the few GW-level PV markets globally, its high entry barriers and lengthy certification processes pose challenges. TCL Solar completed thorough preparatory work, with multiple shingled and half-cut module types already obtaining KS (Korean Industrial Standards) certification, establishing solid reputation and customer foundation in this steadily growing market. TCL Solar Shingled module adopts large-sized silicon wafer in various specifications, efficient TOPCon cell technology and high-density packing technology. Combined with a series of innovative technology such as 1/3 cut cell design and series parallel circuit design with independent intellectual property rights, it significantly improves product performance and reliability. Moreover, Shingled module pays attention to aesthetic feature, with consistent appearance and strong identification, making it perfectly integrated with various application scenarios.

During the exhibition, TCL Solar successfully signed module supply agreements with two renowned local companies in South Korea, Dabin E&C and Korea Green Power Co., Ltd. Both companies have long been deeply rooted in Korea market and have accumulated extensive experience in photovoltaic project development and operation. “We are very pleased to have this collaboration with TCL Solar. The performance and high efficiency of TCL Solar’s modules align perfectly with our requirements. We look forward to working hand in hand with TCL Solar to drive the development and transition of renewable energy in Korea.” Said representative from Korea Green Power Co., Ltd.

Moving forward, TCL Solar will continue to uphold its customer-centric philosophy, maintain a long-term commitment to technological research and development, and increase R&D investment. TCL Solar is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for Korean photovoltaic market, promoting regional sustainable development, and fully supporting the achievement of Korea’s 2030 renewable energy goals.